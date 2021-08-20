Lawmakers ban educators from applying for federal history, civics grants

Higher education institutions and K-12 schools in South Dakota are barred from applying for federal grants in history and civics at least until the 2022 legislative session.
The state Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations passed a letter of intent by a vote of 14-4. Sens. Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, Jack Kolbeck, R-Sioux Falls, David Johnson, R-Rapid City, and Rep. Linda Duba, D-Sioux Falls voted against the letter’s passage.
The letter of intent is addressed to Regents President and CEO Brian Maher and Executive Director of the Board of Technical Education Nick Wendell, but the letter also notes that K-12 education in the state should also refrain from submitting applications.
Sen. Ryan Maher, R-Isabel, introduced the letter and Nesiba motioned to table it, which was denied. Nesiba believes the letter is at odds with two state statutes and two Board of Regents rules, but Maher said the letter’s content is in line with the priorities of the Governor’s Office and the Regents’ initiatives.
The Governor’s Office directed the state Department of Education to revitalize history and civics education in the state through a series of projects, including creating curriculum materials for K-12 teachers to use in their lessons, and the Board of Regents’ Opportunity for All initiative will retool student support services into “Opportunity Centers” (as opposed to diversity centers) on college campuses.
“What this letter is saying is, before you venture down the road of Critical Race Theory crap, let the Legislature figure out what they want to do first,” Maher told the Journal.
Applications for the National Activities Grants in American History and Civics were due August 18, but the committee still decided to send the letter anyway.
“We discussed do we even need this letter, but the consensus was we should put something into place and mesh it all together in January” when the 2022 legislative session starts, Maher said.
Appropriations is not a policy-making committee; it merely holds the purse strings, but Maher said the letter addresses the need for the Legislature to get together and have a conversation as a whole about the direction they want to take social studies education in the state.
Nesiba disagreed.
“This is more about politics than policy,” he told the Journal on Thursday. “We’re overstepping our bounds — we’re supposed to set the budget, not make policy.”
He had asked Legislative Research Council staff to look through data from the last five years to see if any school had applied for such a federal grant and found no applications.
“There’s no evidence over the last five years of anyone in this state applying for it, so we’re banning something nobody was going to do anyway. It’s purely about politics and sending a message,” he said.
Nesiba said the letter is in conflict with existing statutes; namely South Dakota Codified Law 13-53-53, which promotes intellectual diversity and the free exchange of ideas, and SDCL 13-57-4, which prohibits partisan political instruction. He also cited BOR Policy 1:32, guaranteeing students’ and faculty’s freedom of expression, and Policy 1:11, guaranteeing academic freedom.
Additionally, he believes the mention of K-12 schools in the letter implies that the current work the state Department of Education is doing around history and civics education should be prohibited.
“This letter says you can’t develop civics curriculum until after the 2022 legislative session, so to me, this is saying you can’t do what [Secretary of Education Tiffany] Sanderson is doing,” Nesiba said.
Nesiba plans on bringing a motion to rescind the letter at the next JCA meeting on October 12.