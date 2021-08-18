Lawmakers hear from Regents on Opportunity Center initiative

Short of mandating curriculum at South Dakota’s colleges and universities, nothing is off the table for the Board of Regents’ Opportunity for All initiative.
That’s according to Nathan Lukkes, general counsel for the Regents, responding to a question by Rep. Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, during the state Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee meeting on Wednesday.
The Board of Regents was asked to give a report on its efforts to retool diversity centers at state colleges into “opportunity centers” open to all students. Howard said so far, she liked what she saw in the Regents’ plan, but was wondering if the Regents intend to “cease and desist” other diversity incentives like diversity statements and implicit bias tests for new hires.
“We are taking a comprehensive look at, whether well-intended or not at their origin, just making sure that our current structure or current processes are really doubling down and reinforcing that equal opportunity, non-discrimination, merit-based decision making,” Lukkes said. “Historically our approach has been to incentivize, promote, encourage and enhance opportunity, short of getting into mandating curriculum.”
The main goal of the Regents’ initiative, Lukkes said, is to rethink how the system addresses student success.
“I want to be very clear in saying that we’re not talking about ignoring student success or doing a disservice to the needs of various students that we have coming in, but rather that we’re going to approach things more holistically, look at every student as an individual, and address the individual needs or challenges of the student and not make assumptions or categorize based on generalities or membership in a particular class or group,” Lukkes said.
But what that holistic effort will look like will be different on each campus, and schools are still working on how Opportunity Centers will be implemented. Schools have until the Regents’ October meeting to figure out a plan to operationalize the Board’s objectives laid out in its Opportunity for All statement last month, and they have until January to implement them on campuses.
“I don’t want anybody to think that there’s going to be a one-size-fits-all and you’re going to walk on every campus and it’s going to look exactly the same, because that’s not the case. What you will see is a common approach to addressing and handling student success and the individual needs of all of our students,” Lukkes said.
The Regents are being intentional and reasoned in how they approach implementation and wish to avoid “unintended consequences,” Lukkes said.
Sen. Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, said he hoped Opportunity Centers would become a new way to ensure that campuses are inclusive to all students and that minority students will be successful and that there is nothing that gets in the way of that.
Other legislators had different ideas about the Regents’ plan. Howard said the rejection of ideologies that promote suggestions that groups of people are inherently superior to another group sounds like a rejection of Critical Race Theory and diversity and inclusion ideology, which she liked to hear.
The Board of Regents will have significant oversight over Opportunity Centers, and regular reporting measures will be stripped so Opportunity Center leaders can communicate directly with their college president and the Regents themselves.
“I promise, the members of the Board of Regents are very interested in how this evolves. My biggest point is we’ve taken some reporting levels out as to how this all gets unfolded going forward. I think that will make the biggest difference,” Regents’ Executive Director Brian Maher said.
Rep. Steven Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, encouraged the additional oversight measures and cited concerns about what professors were teaching in some state university classes. He pitched the idea of students being able to express their concerns over what’s happening at their schools directly to the Regents.
“One of my children’s at the graduate level and I observed one of the classes and I just found it appalling what was said. So you’ve got some professors at the universities that need to be reined in, and probably need to go through some sort of training to understand what their role and their scope is of their classes,” Haugaard said.
Rep. Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls, said he has no problem with students embracing their heritage, but that it does not need to be done using state funds. He said it is human nature to gravitate towards like-minded people, but that “you do that on your own time.”
“I don’t need the school to provide resources to set me up to go spend time with folks that have like interests, in my opinion. I wanted to address that because I do think that those resources are there for all students to make sure that the services that are provided by universities are provided equally to the students.”
Sen. Maggie Sutton, R-Sioux Falls, said colleges should not focus on programs that help minority students do better in school but rather on what’s “really important, and that’s educating our kids.” She shared that, as a minority, she has never walked into a room and looked around to find others that are the same color as her.
“I have never focused on that,” she said. “When I went to school, or when I want a job, I want a job because I’m qualified for that job. It’s not because of the color [of my skin] or somebody speaks the same language as I do.”
Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge, wondered why anything like an opportunity center is necessary to keep students in school – “can you force someone to do well or is it something that’s innate, some motivation they have,” she asked. She said it seemed like universities are “coddling” their students in attempts to help them.
Lukkes said there are many reasons a student might enroll in school and why they might choose to leave, but that the centers will try to address areas that the university system can make a meaningful change around.
“Ultimately, it’s going to come down to the student as to whether or not they choose to accept the help and do what they need to do but we need to do our part to make sure that we’re structuring and identifying and supporting to the extent we can,” he said.