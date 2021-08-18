Lawmakers hear from Regents on Opportunity Center initiative

“I don’t need the school to provide resources to set me up to go spend time with folks that have like interests, in my opinion. I wanted to address that because I do think that those resources are there for all students to make sure that the services that are provided by universities are provided equally to the students.”

Sen. Maggie Sutton, R-Sioux Falls, said colleges should not focus on programs that help minority students do better in school but rather on what’s “really important, and that’s educating our kids.” She shared that, as a minority, she has never walked into a room and looked around to find others that are the same color as her.

“I have never focused on that,” she said. “When I went to school, or when I want a job, I want a job because I’m qualified for that job. It’s not because of the color [of my skin] or somebody speaks the same language as I do.”

Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge, wondered why anything like an opportunity center is necessary to keep students in school – “can you force someone to do well or is it something that’s innate, some motivation they have,” she asked. She said it seemed like universities are “coddling” their students in attempts to help them.