League of Women Voters to host redistricting forums

The League of Women Voters of South Dakota, a nonpartisan political organization, is partnering with the South Dakota Humanities Council to help voters find information about the state redistricting process. The two organizations are teaming up to present the series “Redistricting in South Dakota: Why it Matters.”

Redistricting is the process by which state legislative district boundaries are redrawn to reflect changes in the state’s population. This process happens every 10 years after the Census.

Free, informational events about redistricting that will be open to the public will be held in Aberdeen, Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and a virtual presentation will be offered statewide. University professors will present information about how boundaries are drawn.

Details on the upcoming forums can be found below.

Aberdeen – Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 5:30 p.m. Central at the K.O. Lee Public Library. Dr. Erin Fouberg, Professor of Geography at Northern State University, will be the presenter.

Sioux Falls – Thursday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. Central at Hamre Hall (formerly Kreske Hall) at Augustana University. Dr. Emily Wanless, Associate Professor of Government at Augustana, will be the presenter. Masks will be required at this event.

Rapid City – Thursday, Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. Mountain at Black Hills State University’s Rapid City Campus in Lecture Hall 112. Dr. Pam Carriveau, Professor of Political Science at Black Hills State University, will be the presenter.

Virtual meeting – An online presentation will take place via Zoom on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. Central/9 a.m. Mountain. The three presenters from the in-person events will team up for the virtual presentation. Advance registration is required.

