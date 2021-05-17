Mowry to challenge Thune in 2022 primary

Mark Mowry has announced his intent to run for U.S. Senate, the office currently held by Minority Whip John Thune, in the June 2022 Republican primary.
“Our conservative leaders have talked loudly and forcefully, but then they enter the battle with tin swords and soon come retreating back to their constituencies with a feeble ‘I tried.’ South Dakotans love their freedom and independence, and they expect and deserve more from their leaders,” Mowry said in a press release.
Mowry, a “ranch-raised” South Dakotan, does not come from the world of politics. He’s a married man with four grown children who has spent most of his working life in the fields of music, writing and communications and education, along with hands-on labor.
He and his wife took their children to India in 1993 for a mission trip and ended up working and serving there for the next 20 years. Now, back in the U.S., Mowry has seen the drastic changes that have been made to this Constitutional Republic and feels the need to stand up and speak up.
He is running on an 'America First' platform.
"The moorings of our republic are built on the strength of family. I will not vote in a manner that compromises the strength of the nuclear family," he said in the release. "I believe we have been bamboozled by the pandemic. I will support every effort to reopen every aspect of our economy to run at full strength again, without regard to the world's blessings or curses. We need to take up the helm if we are to maintain a republic.
Mowry does not support defunding law enforcement, but he does support managing protests with stronger measures and strong protections of the nation's borders.
He believes in small federal government and less federal regulations
“I welcome reduced bureaucracy, more local control and local setting of standards -- liberty. I am grateful for Governor Noem's leadership, especially for the stance she has taken in regard to South Dakota's autonomy -- we are the envy of the nation.”
Mowry is pro-life, is suspicious of more gun legislation, and said he believes in keeping the nation's best interests at the forefront in international policy decisions.
“I believe this is something I’m supposed to do. I believe that in light of the circumstances which now exist in our Republic, and in what I’ve learned in life up to this point, I am called to get involved in the removal of John Thune from Senate and likewise bidding for that position as an America First candidate," he said.