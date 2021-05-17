Mowry to challenge Thune in 2022 primary

Mark Mowry has announced his intent to run for U.S. Senate, the office currently held by Minority Whip John Thune, in the June 2022 Republican primary.

“Our conservative leaders have talked loudly and forcefully, but then they enter the battle with tin swords and soon come retreating back to their constituencies with a feeble ‘I tried.’ South Dakotans love their freedom and independence, and they expect and deserve more from their leaders,” Mowry said in a press release.

Mowry, a “ranch-raised” South Dakotan, does not come from the world of politics. He’s a married man with four grown children who has spent most of his working life in the fields of music, writing and communications and education, along with hands-on labor.

He and his wife took their children to India in 1993 for a mission trip and ended up working and serving there for the next 20 years. Now, back in the U.S., Mowry has seen the drastic changes that have been made to this Constitutional Republic and feels the need to stand up and speak up.

He is running on an 'America First' platform.

