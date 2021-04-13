NCAA releases statement in support of trans athletes

A spokesperson from the NCAA told the Journal that as it pertains to South Dakota, the Board continues to monitor the situation regarding anti-transgender legislation but has not made any decisions regarding tournaments.

While the women’s sports bill died after the state House of Representatives did not approve of Noem’s revisions, Noem has said she will call a special session in late May or early June to revisit the issue. Lawmakers have not supported this.

Additionally, Noem has called for the NCAA to stop penalizing states or schools that wish to disallow trans students from playing sports by starting a coalition, Defend Title IX Now, to protect fairness in women’s sports. She has said that by forming a coalition across state lines, the NCAA cannot punish everyone.

The NCAA’s statement cites the organization’s long-standing policy for transgender athlete inclusion that embraces scientific evidence about transgender people as well as participation policies used by the Olympics.