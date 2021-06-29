Noem deploys State National Guard to Texas border

Governor Kristi Noem announced Monday night that up to 50 South Dakota National Guard troops are being deployed to Texas to help secure the border between the United States and Mexico.

The deployment is in response to Texas Governor Greg Abbott's request for help to respond to ongoing violations of state and federal law by illegal aliens crossing the border. Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey sent a letter June 10 to the nation's governors asking them to send "all available law enforcement resources to the border in defense of our sovereignty and territorial integrity."

“The Biden Administration has failed in the most basic duty of the federal government: keeping the American people safe,” Noem said in a news release. “The border is a national security crisis that requires the kind of sustained response only the National Guard can provide. We should not be making our own communities less safe by sending our police or Highway Patrol to fix a long-term problem President Biden’s Administration seems unable or unwilling to solve. My message to Texas is this: help is on the way.”