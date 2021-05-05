Powertech requests to continue water use permit process for uranium mining project

Powertech, the Canadian company seeking state permits to proceed with its proposed uranium mine near Edgemont, appeared Wednesday before the Water Management Board in Pierre to formally request that the permit proceedings continue.
Powertech attorneys Matthew Naasz and Richard Williams of the law firm Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson, and Ashmore were present at the WMB’s monthly meeting to formally alert the Board of Powertech’s plans to proceed with state permit applications for rights to use underground water sources in the Edgemont area in Powertech’s proposed uranium mining operation.
Powertech will use the water as part of its "in situ leach" mining technique, which involves injecting water into the ground and pulling it back up to remove the uranium from it. Powertech plans to appropriate 9,051 gallons of water per minute from underground aquifers that are also used to supply water to communities in Fall River and Custer counties. By comparison, the entire city of Rapid City uses 2,551 fewer gallons per minute.
Naasz told the Board that in 2013 the WMB granted Powertech a motion to continue with the state permitting process, pending review by the two federal agencies Powertech. The Environmental Protection Agency and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission both recently issued permits and determined Powertech’s financial assurance, the issuance of which Naasz said prompts the status conference.
Powertech’s EPA and NRC permits, while granted, are currently being appealed by interveners.
The company’s intent, Naasz said, is to file a motion for a scheduling order to provide dates to re-establish permit proceedings with the water board, as well as filing a motion with the interveners. He asked the board for guidance on the best way to continue the process.
“I think as you saw from the flurry of activity that our motion for a status conference sort of triggered, there are issues that will probably need to be decided preliminarily. Our thought would be those issues can be decided after they are fully briefed and a hearing properly noticed for determination on those issues,” Naasz told the Board.
Naasz did not specify which issues he was referring to but reiterated that Powertech was not looking for any substantive determinations today.
The status conference proceedings were not clear to some. An intervener calling in asked WMB chair James Hutmacher, a Democrat and a licensed well driller from Oacoma, if there would be time for input from interveners.
Hutmacher responded that Wednesday’s meeting was only a status conference and that Powertech is entitled to file any motions on their proceedings that they want to. Interveners will be able to comment once Powertech motions to reschedule the proceedings.
“As a practical matter, they can file whatever motions they want to file, we don’t really have to be able to take a position on that. Whether those motions will be granted is a whole different question,” Hutmacher said.
The intervener, Bruce Ellison, said it sounded as though the Board had already decided to give Powertech the go-ahead to continue the permit process despite being years away from a resolution on the permit appeals, which he called “putting the cart before the horse.”
“Let’s let the feds do it first before we utilize our resources to look and see what they’ve done to see whether they’ve done a good enough job to see whether the state’s interests are protected,” Ellison said.
Hutmacher replied that Powertech’s right to file motions is not up for debate and reiterated there is no guarantee the WMB will approve Powertech’s motion to proceed.
Another intervener, Susan Henderson, did not comment at the meeting but live streamed it with her lawyer. She said she thought Powertech was trying to continue the proceedings under the radar and that comments at the meeting were restricted so the WMB would not have to come to a vote on the issue on Wednesday.
"The board acted properly in saying the next step is for Powertech to submit their application [to continue proceedings]. I think they're legally required to do that, but I don't think they're going to agree to more hearings, they're just going to let Powertech argue why they should be allowed to do this," Henderson told the Journal. "The bottom line is they don't have their permits in a row and the water board was saying in 2013 they didn't want to move forward with anything until [Powertech] actually got the [federal] permits."