Powertech requests to continue water use permit process for uranium mining project

“As a practical matter, they can file whatever motions they want to file, we don’t really have to be able to take a position on that. Whether those motions will be granted is a whole different question,” Hutmacher said.

The intervener, Bruce Ellison, said it sounded as though the Board had already decided to give Powertech the go-ahead to continue the permit process despite being years away from a resolution on the permit appeals, which he called “putting the cart before the horse.”

“Let’s let the feds do it first before we utilize our resources to look and see what they’ve done to see whether they’ve done a good enough job to see whether the state’s interests are protected,” Ellison said.

Hutmacher replied that Powertech’s right to file motions is not up for debate and reiterated there is no guarantee the WMB will approve Powertech’s motion to proceed.

Another intervener, Susan Henderson, did not comment at the meeting but live streamed it with her lawyer. She said she thought Powertech was trying to continue the proceedings under the radar and that comments at the meeting were restricted so the WMB would not have to come to a vote on the issue on Wednesday.

"The board acted properly in saying the next step is for Powertech to submit their application [to continue proceedings]. I think they're legally required to do that, but I don't think they're going to agree to more hearings, they're just going to let Powertech argue why they should be allowed to do this," Henderson told the Journal. "The bottom line is they don't have their permits in a row and the water board was saying in 2013 they didn't want to move forward with anything until [Powertech] actually got the [federal] permits."

