Rapid City, Pennington County will honor patient protections after July 1

Medical cannabis is legal in South Dakota as of July 1, but there has been some confusion on how cannabis-related arrests and prosecutions will continue in the state. In Rapid City, law enforcement does not foresee any major changes pertaining to cannabis charges.
Initiated Measure 26, now codified in state law as 34-20G, includes provisions for patient protections to prevent them from being prosecuted for cannabis possession before the State Department of Health issues medical cannabis cards to eligible patients. The law also specifies that until 25 days after registration card applications open, a written certification from a medical practitioner will count as a registry identification card and will preclude a patient from being arrested.
Deputy Director of the Marijuana Policy Project Matthew Schweich and Director of South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws Bill Stocker, a retired Sioux Falls police officer, held a press conference Wednesday requesting clarity from the state on how patient protections will be uniformly recognized.
“It’s important everyone is on the same page. Whether the government has the authority to arrest someone [for medical cannabis] is the most basic form of transparency there is,” Schweich said. “We want the state to acknowledge these [patient] protections will be respected and upheld. The last thing we want is to have inconsistent application statewide.”
During a series of telephone town hall calls the health department hosted on Monday evening, many callers had questions about conditions for arrest after July 1. Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon told them to talk to law enforcement or their attorney about the issue, which Schweich said was concerning because citizens should not have to be responsible for figuring out policy minutiae and Malsam-Rysdon’s response did not give confirmation on whether patient protections would be upheld, or how.
Stocker said the new cannabis legislation is a “good first step” for police reform as it has the potential to reduce negative interactions between the police and the community they serve. But in order for that to happen, “everyone needs to be on the same page on how the law works.”
“There should be clear guidance on when and when not to arrest someone,” Stocker said. “And the state should consider tourism… we need clear guidance for [arresting tourists with out-of-state medical cards] as well.”
Without the official rules from the DOH, which do not need to be finalized until October 29, individual agencies and municipalities are left to their own devices on how to enforce IM 26. For example, in Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County law enforcement agreed to decriminalize less than three ounces of cannabis.
The Rapid City Police Department does not expect to see any significant changes in the way it handles cannabis cases, and cannabis has not been decriminalized in the city or county.
Captain of the RCPD’s Investigations Division James Johns said that cannabis is not a commonly arrestable offense, though, and usually charges occur in conjunction with another, larger crime. Post-July 1, determining whether an arrest is necessary will depend on the circumstances of a particular situation and will be based on whether other charges are filed.
The “true beast,” he said, would be enforcing the laws for people who do not follow the rules or are using cannabis recreationally.
“If you’re at a big party and everybody’s rolling a joint and smoking it, then that’s still going to be illegal under Initiated Measure 26. You have to have a medical reason to be in possession of marijuana,” Johns said.
The medical law has a provision to protect patients before cards are issued, but it is not a valid defense for recreational users.
“People have to be informed about what they’re doing. Ignorance of the law is not a defense. So if somebody is going to be out there making a choice to have marijuana or be around marijuana or use marijuana, they better be making an informed decision, because if they’re wrong, there will be consequences,” he said.
Searches and seizures as part of traffic stops will be affected by the medical law; the odor of cannabis alone is not enough for an officer to search a vehicle. The department put together an outline for its officers noting the differences in search and seizure rules.
RCPD plans to fully honor medical cannabis cards from out-of-state patients. Johns said he anticipates the department will have reciprocity with other states, similar to how concealed carry permits and drivers licenses are valid in every state. In the DOH’s proposed rules, out-of-state cardholders can get clearance to use their card in South Dakota, provided their condition is also included in the DOH’s qualifying conditions.
For the most part, RCPD has been in a holding pattern waiting for the DOH to finalize the rules for medical cannabis. Johns does not have any concerns about the police department’s ability to adapt to the rules once they are finalized.
“Our officers are the most professional and well-trained officers the state has. They’re going to be out there making good decisions and keeping people safe, but they’ll hold accountable the people who choose to go well beyond the rules that have been set up,” Johns said.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol released its framework for medical cannabis enforcement late Wednesday afternoon and issued guidance to its personnel. The Highway Patrol will not arrest a resident who does not have a medical cannabis card as long as the person does not possess more than three ounces, for the purpose of treating a debilitating medical condition as defined by the DOH and as long as the person has documentation related to their condition from a doctor.
The Highway Patrol will honor nonresident cardholders’ ability to possess cannabis so long as the person has an unexpired medical card from another state and does not possess more than three ounces. The Highway Patrol will also honor tribal medical cannabis cards so long as the patient is an enrolled tribal member and presents an unexpired medical card.
The provisions do not impact the enforcement of impaired driving, drug possession or trafficking laws. Using cannabis while operating a motor vehicle is and will remain illegal.
Governor Kristi Noem said in a statement that she supports the Highway Patrol’s guidelines.
“As my team continues to implement the medical cannabis program as quickly and as responsibly as possible, we realize that there are still questions about how it will work for law enforcement, as well as for the citizens that they protect and serve,” Noem said in the statement. “This framework will help to answer questions that law enforcement officers may have. And for the folks who are hurting and hopeful for relief, it will also answer some of their questions regarding what implementation will look like for them.”
On the prosecution side, Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo said his office will not be prosecuting any cases involving under three ounces of cannabis as it is cost prohibitive to do so. Beyond that, cases involving distribution, minor use, selling to minors or endangering them and driving under the influence will not change at all.
Vargo said his office will wait for the DOH to promulgate rules and enforce whatever they set forth.
Medical patients are able to use an affirmative defense asserting their cannabis use is for medical purposes to avoid prosecution, but Vargo said since his office is not focusing on cases involving three ounces or less — the legal limit a medical patient can possess — the medical defense will not be necessary.
The Attorney General’s office could still prosecute people in Pennington County, so while the State's Attorney isn’t focusing on it, Pennington County residents could still be prosecuted for small amounts of cannabis.
Medical cannabis use will be determined by a judge on a case-by-case basis for people who are on pre-trial release, probation or parole, Vargo said. They can argue medical necessity, but judges have the authority to deny that use.
Ultimately, after July 1, medical users with documentation and in possession of less than three ounces should have nothing to worry about. But recreational cannabis use is, in Pennington County, still expressly illegal.
“It’s not wise to use marijuana unless you have a card and are legal under the DOH’s provisions,” Vargo said. “[After July 1, it’s legal] for people that have a legitimate medical purpose and for whom a different crime is not being committed. Those who are sharing marijuana with friends or engaging in recreational use are getting ahead of themselves. It’s not a good idea to take a simplistic version of this.”