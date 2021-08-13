Rapid City woman considering a run for U.S. House seat

In recent weeks, Howard has been increasing her involvement in statewide affairs. This week, she was spotted at My Pillow CEO and 2020 election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell’s “Cyber Symposium” in Sioux Falls, which aimed to legitimize false claims about the election results.

Howard also spoke at an America First rally in Sioux Falls in mid-July, and she made comments during the Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education meeting on July 26 capitalizing on current national political debates.

At the board meeting she told board members the school district needs to do a better job increasing student proficiency rates, which she said were “not good,” and that she was concerned the district would try to rectify them by lowering their standards.

Howard also cautioned against the use of Critical Race Theory in schools, calling CRT a racist ideology that’s infiltrating public education. Howard spoke of her disappointment during a recent visit with the Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee to a college diversity center, where a student of color told legislators they found their family at the center because it was the only place on campus where people of color felt accepted.