Rapid City woman considering a run for U.S. House seat

Taffy Howard, a representative in the state House since 2017, is considering challenging U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson in the primary to represent the Republican Party in the 2022 election.
The Rapid City woman has told the Journal there’s “nothing official” about her candidacy and that she is still exploring her options. On Aug. 3, however, she filed a statement of organization with the Federal Elections Commission for a “Taffy Howard for Congress” committee.
She re-filed paperwork on Aug. 12 with the FEC, switching her campaign treasurer from Dianne Nelson to State Rep. Rhonda Milstead, R-Hartford.
Howard told the Journal on Friday that filing with the FEC “does open up more possibilities for fundraising.”
“It’s opened doors to meeting more people and gauging my level of support. It’s been great so far to open up those doors, talk with more folks and see what their sense is. The response has been overwhelmingly good,” she said.
Howard believes South Dakota wants a legislator in Congress who will better reflect their values.
The state needs someone who “will walk the walk, not just talk the talk, and my record reflects mainstream South Dakota values,” she said.
Milstead said she’s supportive of Howard’s campaign because she’s a person of integrity who understands the difference between states’ responsibilities and national responsibilities.
“She’s fiscally responsible, she hangs onto her principles, and her voting record has held true to her beliefs,” Milstead told the Journal on Friday. "We want candidates who do what they say. [Constituents shouldn’t] believe what you hear, see how [candidates] act.”
Howard has gained attention in the Legislature for her willingness to take on establishment Republicans. During the 2021 session, she introduced a bill that would have required Gov. Kristi Noem to release the costs of her security detail, which was shot down in committee. Also in 2021, Howard was quick to voice her disappointment with Noem’s decision to offer a style and form veto of, rather than signing, a controversial bill aimed at denying transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports.
“I’m tired of politicians who claim to be conservative with their words but don’t follow through with their actions. The majority of people are conservative in this state. When we elect politicians, we expect them to follow through,” Howard told the Journal on Veto Day in March.
Howard recently announced she plans to pursue legislation that would limit taxpayer-funded businesses’ abilities to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees, citing that she believes employees should be able to choose whether they get vaccinated.
In recent weeks, Howard has been increasing her involvement in statewide affairs. This week, she was spotted at My Pillow CEO and 2020 election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell’s “Cyber Symposium” in Sioux Falls, which aimed to legitimize false claims about the election results.
Howard also spoke at an America First rally in Sioux Falls in mid-July, and she made comments during the Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education meeting on July 26 capitalizing on current national political debates.
At the board meeting she told board members the school district needs to do a better job increasing student proficiency rates, which she said were “not good,” and that she was concerned the district would try to rectify them by lowering their standards.
Howard also cautioned against the use of Critical Race Theory in schools, calling CRT a racist ideology that’s infiltrating public education. Howard spoke of her disappointment during a recent visit with the Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee to a college diversity center, where a student of color told legislators they found their family at the center because it was the only place on campus where people of color felt accepted.
“I think that’s taking us back 100 years,” Howard said at the meeting. “[CRT] needs to be stopped, so hopefully the new school board members will dig in and root it out in every way it is.”
Howard is originally from Decatur, Georgia, and was raised in a military family. She moved to South Dakota in high school, where she graduated from Lincoln High in Sioux Falls in 1985. She earned a B.S. in mathematics from South Dakota State University in 1989 and was commissioned into the U.S. Air Force right after as a Second Lieutenant. She has lived in Rapid City with her husband and two sons since 1993, according to her website.
Along with her husband, Howard runs Cimarron Storage in Box Elder. She was also a precinct committeewoman in District 33. She is a member of the American Legion, National Rifle Association and the Family Heritage Alliance, a conservative group dedicated to lobbying for traditional family values. Her website also says she’s an active member of her church, where she teaches Sunday School classes and has led various Vacation Bible School summer programs.
She ran for state Legislature in 2016 on a platform of lowering taxes and preserving South Dakota values. Her main political inspiration is former President Ronald Reagan, who she routinely quoted on the campaign trail and in the Legislature.
“I am running because I will bring a constitutional conservative voice to Pierre. I will work with fellow legislators to reduce our tax burden and eliminate unnecessary programs. A vote for me is a vote for true conservatism,” she told the Journal in 2016.
Howard's tenure in the state House of Representatives expires in 2022. She hasn't said if she will be seeking re-election for that office yet, but as a third-term House member, she could run for a fourth and final term in 2022.