PIERRE | The South Dakota Board of Regents formally approved Paul Beran on Friday as executive director and chief executive officer for the state’s public universities and special schools.
Beran, 63, currently is chancellor at University of Arkansas-Fort Smith. Regents President Kevin Schieffer said Beran would start about Sept. 4.
Beran has been at UA-Fort Smith 12 years. He previously was president at Northwestern Oklahoma State University. Earlier he was a senior administrator at community colleges in Massachusetts and Missouri. He began as a faculty member at higher education campuses in Texas.
Beran said he has a one-year contract. “Honestly, I think that’s a good thing,” he said. It is worth $330,000.
He succeeds Mike Rush, whose contract as executive director wasn’t renewed after three years by agreement with the regents. Rush stepped aside last month. He made $378,813.34 in the fiscal year that ended June 30.
Beran said his goal is that more South Dakota graduates stay in South Dakota.
“It’s a self-fulfilling kind of prophecy,” he remarked afterward.
Regents Joan Wink of Howes and Schieffer attended the announcement at the Capitol. Other regents participated by telephone.
“We had an excellent slate of candidates,” Schieffer said as the announcement started. “This was a very tough decision.”
Former House Speaker Dean Wink, who is married to Joan, introduced Beran to some audience members beforehand.
That’s when Beran met Gov. Dennis Daugaard. They engaged in a few minutes of light talk.
The regents and a team of legislators, campus presidents, faculty members and students interviewed finalists a week ago Wednesday and Thursday in Sioux Falls.
State universities are in Aberdeen, Brookings, Madison, Rapid City, Spearfish and Vermillion. The state medical school is in Sioux Falls. There are university centers in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. The regents recently withdrew most of the participation in the Pierre center.
Regents also are responsible for the School for the Blind and Visually Impaired at Aberdeen and the School for the Deaf in Sioux Falls.
Schieffer said regents want students to take courses where they best fit after high school. He said a meeting was set for later Friday with the state Board of Technical Education members who oversee Watertown, Mitchell, Rapid City and Sioux Falls campuses.
“We are not competing with other higher education institutions for students,” Schieffer said.
Beran has a Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction in higher education from Texas A&M University and has completed post-graduate work at the University of Houston.
His master of arts degree and his bachelor degrees in English and political science are from Stephen F. Austin State University in Texas.
Beran said he and his wife, Janice, would live in a 29-foot RV during the months ahead while they search for a home in the Pierre area.