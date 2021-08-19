Secretary of Education defends revisions to proposed standards for social studies classes

The media got it wrong, according to South Dakota Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson, when news outlets reported that the DOE had removed references to the Oceti Sakowin from the updated state social studies content standards.
Sanderson gave the state Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations two presentations on Wednesday afternoon, one summarizing the state’s plans for disbursing the nearly $750 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds and another updating legislators on the funding for the state civics and history program.
The civics and history program has four components: a pilot grant program, professional development opportunities for teachers, an instructional materials review and creation of new instructional materials.
But before getting into the civics and history program, Sanderson took time to address what she saw as misconceptions around the standards revision process. Content standards revision is separate from the civics and history initiative; standards for all subjects are re-evaluated every five years. Though the standards review is not a part of that initiative, Sanderson said the new standards will, in many ways, inform the rest of the civics and history initiative.
Sanderson said the standards portray an authentic version of history and represent both the good and bad aspects of America. She said it is important students have a chance to learn from multiple perspectives. A work group of teachers around the state compiled recommendations for standards in U.S. history and government, Native American history and tribal government, and in South Dakota government, history and geography. Recent stories in the media have made it seem like the education department is erasing Native American history standards, but Sanderson said that is “absolutely false.”
“We did make some recommendations or some revisions to the work group’s recommendation to us to ensure that schools have the ability to teach about all culture that make up the fabric of South Dakota, including our Native American, or Oceti Sakowin people, the Lakota, Dakota and Nakota people of South Dakota,” Sanderson told Appropriations.
The new proposed standards are actually more inclusive than the 2015 version and are a “balanced and age-appropriate approach” to teaching students about American history, government, economy, and geography, “including the opportunity to teach about all people.” Together with the
“So if we were to look at the 2015 standards versus the proposed standards to the Board of Education for 2021, you’ll see that there are strengthened narratives around U.S. history and government and the importance of teaching those factors. There are more references in all facets to tribes and Native American people and Indigenous populations and Oceti Sakowin peoples and cultures in the 2021 proposed version,” Sanderson said.
Four public hearings on the proposed standards are scheduled from October to March.
The civics and history initiative, which the Legislature allocated $900,000 for during the 2021 session, is already underway as well, with six school districts that have already been approved to receive funding for pilot programs involving history or civics education and another round of grant applications opening soon. The pilot grant aspect of the initiative was allocated $200,000, and so far the grants disbursed total $75,000. Chamberlain, Dell Rapids, Madison, McIntosh, Mitchell and Vermilion all received funding for various projects.
The instructional materials review, which will use $75,000 of the funding, will involve looking at commonly-used text resources as well as materials on the market and compare them to the state standards to see how well they align.
The creation of new instructional materials will require the bulk of the $900,000 allocation at $550,000 and culminate in a curated website where teachers can access documents, videos, and lesson plans. The DOE will be putting out an application soon for people who can help write new lesson plans or review existing content.
ESSER Plan overview
Earlier during the meeting, Sanderson gave an overview of the state’s allocation of ESSER funds and how the state is going to disburse them. There are three rounds of funding, the third round of which has yet to be disbursed among school districts. All ESSER funds need to be spent by September 2024.
COVID-19 related funding to the DOE has included ESSER funds as well as Emergency Assistance to Non-public Schools (EANS) funds and, in the latest round of funding, grants for homeless services. All of these funds are reimbursement-based and have strict federal guidance on how they can be allocated. The funds are meant to prioritize in-person instruction, address inequities in the pandemic’s impact on different student populations, and providing supports for social and emotional well-being.
Through the Coronavirus Relief Fund, DOE dedicated $72 million to K-12 schools, $35 million of which has been allocated to districts so far. The state received $41 million for education with ESSER I, $170 million with ESSER II, and $382 million with ESSER III. School districts with higher poverty rates received more money than more affluent districts.
The state is still working on the details of how remaining grants will be spent, but the federal guidelines dictate that for the third ESSER grant schools need to address learning loss with 20% of funds, the state has to address learning loss at the state level with 5% of funds, and 1% each should go toward summer programming and after school programming, respectively.
“Because our schools were largely in person last school year, our real opportunity in South Dakota is the question of how do we emerge from the pandemic as a stronger education system than we were before? So that’s really the focus at the Department and amongst schools about how do we invest all of these dollars so that three years from now when these one-time funds are gone, we’re a stronger system and we have legacy impacts in place,” Sanderson said. “We have three years, but we really have the opportunity to impact a generation of students, far beyond the life of these dollars.”
EANS funding has different rules for spending than ESSER funds and applies to roughly 45 state-accredited private K-12 schools in South Dakota. Not all 45 of those schools participated in the first round of EANS funding, which gave the state $7.7 million, and Sanderson said the DOE expects the same with the second round, which will total around $7.6 million. EANS funds have been used to reimburse schools for “eligible expenses” like sanitization, replacing windows or upgrading HVAC systems. As of Monday, private schools have spent $2.2 million of EANS 1 funds.
Through the American Rescue plan, the state got $2.5 million to benefit homeless students. Homeless grants have been used to connect those students with needed services, such as a school purchasing a washer and dryer for homeless students to do laundry or transportation to and from school.
Rep. Taffy Howard asked how a grant for homeless students is COVID-related. Sanderson said homeless students have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, as homeless students had a higher percentage of long-term absences than other demographics last school year.