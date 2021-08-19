Secretary of Education defends revisions to proposed standards for social studies classes

Through the Coronavirus Relief Fund, DOE dedicated $72 million to K-12 schools, $35 million of which has been allocated to districts so far. The state received $41 million for education with ESSER I, $170 million with ESSER II, and $382 million with ESSER III. School districts with higher poverty rates received more money than more affluent districts.

The state is still working on the details of how remaining grants will be spent, but the federal guidelines dictate that for the third ESSER grant schools need to address learning loss with 20% of funds, the state has to address learning loss at the state level with 5% of funds, and 1% each should go toward summer programming and after school programming, respectively.

“Because our schools were largely in person last school year, our real opportunity in South Dakota is the question of how do we emerge from the pandemic as a stronger education system than we were before? So that’s really the focus at the Department and amongst schools about how do we invest all of these dollars so that three years from now when these one-time funds are gone, we’re a stronger system and we have legacy impacts in place,” Sanderson said. “We have three years, but we really have the opportunity to impact a generation of students, far beyond the life of these dollars.”