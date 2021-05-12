South Dakota announces termination of federal unemployment benefits in June

Gov. Kristi Noem and the Department of Labor and Regulation announced Wednesday that South Dakota will end its participation in the federal government’s pandemic-related unemployment assistance programs, effective June 26.
South Dakota will continue to pay regular state claims.
“Businesses across the state continue to say they would grow and expand if it wasn’t for the lack of workers. Help wanted signs line our streets,” state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman said in a press release. “South Dakota is and has been ‘Open for Business.’ Ending these programs is a necessary step towards recovery, growth, and getting people back to work.”
The announcement comes a day after Republican U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson introduced the Get Americans Back to Work Plan, which proposes terminating federal pandemic unemployment assistance programs.
Republican governors in Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, and South Carolina have also elected to end the federal unemployment benefits.
South Dakota was the only state to not apply for the federal Lost Wages Assistance supplement last fall, and the state did not opt into the federal Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation program introduced in December 2020.
South Dakota elected to participate in three unemployment-related programs in connection with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and Continued Assistance to Unemployed Workers Act of 2020. These three programs will no longer be available to South Dakotans after June 26.
South Dakota will no longer participate in the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, which was available to claimants who have exhausted their traditional 26 weeks of regular state unemployment compensation.
The state will no longer issue supplemental $300 weekly payments to claimants under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program, which was made to all claimants who were receiving unemployment benefits regardless of the program under which they are being paid.
The state will also no longer participate in the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. PUA currently provides benefits to the self-employed, the underemployed, independent contractors, and individuals who have been unable to work due to health or COVID-19-related reasons.
The state is experiencing a similar number of unemployment claims as it was in May 2019, pre-COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the state saw 230 new claims and 3,131 continued claims. For the federal programs, 583 people were receiving PUA and 1,245 were receiving PEUC assistance. In comparison, one year ago the state’s unemployment claims peaked with 3,891 initial claims and 25,186 continued claims filed. Federal claims for the week of May 16, 2020, show 901 PUA claims and no PEUC claims.
Under the agreement that initiated the programs, South Dakota or the U.S. Department of Labor are allowed to terminate the programs with 30 days’ written notice to the other party. The programs must also end at the end of a claim week, which is Saturday.
The DLR is encouraging unemployed South Dakotans to get back to work.
“DLR’s online jobs database SDWORKS has averaged over 23,000 job openings daily,” said Secretary Hultman. “Our Job Service offices are open and ready to help and support those returning to the workforce, in need of additional skills or training, or who need an extra hand in overcoming barriers.”
Specific claim issues may continue to be directed to the Customer Service Center at 605-626-2452 or DLRRADivision@state.sd.us. To file a claim for re-employment assistance benefits, formerly called unemployment insurance, visit https://dlr.sd.gov/ra/individuals/file_claim.aspx. To search for new jobs or receive virtual employment services, visit www.sdjobs.org.