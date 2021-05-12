South Dakota announces termination of federal unemployment benefits in June

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota will no longer participate in the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, which was available to claimants who have exhausted their traditional 26 weeks of regular state unemployment compensation.

The state will no longer issue supplemental $300 weekly payments to claimants under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program, which was made to all claimants who were receiving unemployment benefits regardless of the program under which they are being paid.

The state will also no longer participate in the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. PUA currently provides benefits to the self-employed, the underemployed, independent contractors, and individuals who have been unable to work due to health or COVID-19-related reasons.

The state is experiencing a similar number of unemployment claims as it was in May 2019, pre-COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the state saw 230 new claims and 3,131 continued claims. For the federal programs, 583 people were receiving PUA and 1,245 were receiving PEUC assistance. In comparison, one year ago the state’s unemployment claims peaked with 3,891 initial claims and 25,186 continued claims filed. Federal claims for the week of May 16, 2020, show 901 PUA claims and no PEUC claims.