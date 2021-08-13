South Dakota's Secretary of Corrections announces retirement

South Dakota Secretary of Corrections Mike Leidholt announced his retirement Friday afternoon. Previously, Leidholt had been placed on leave July 14 following allegations of poor working conditions by Department employees.

Tim Reisch will continue in his role as interim secretary until a permanent replacement is announced.

Gov. Kristi Noem fired South Dakota State Penitentiary Warden Darin Young and Deputy Warden Jennifer Dreiske on July 15.

The announcement comes after the Department's decision to initiate a third-party review of its practices as a result of employee complaints.The governor has targeted improving standards, increasing recruitment efforts, and implementing new protocols to address the safety of inmates and staff.

“I am grateful to Mike for his service to South Dakota and our Department of Corrections. While it is now clear the issues at the Penitentiary were the responsibility of others, I believe new leadership is needed to address the ongoing challenges in our prison system. I wish Mike well in his retirement after more than four decades of service in South Dakota law enforcement," Noem said in a statement.

Leidholt had 43 years as a law enforcement specialist, including 24 years as Hughes County sheriff. He is also a past president of the South Dakota Sheriffs’ Association, the National Sheriffs’ Association, and the Dakota Territory Sheriffs’ Association.

