State Democrats have new director, office space in Rapid City

"We know the value of being more accessible to our members. With COVID restrictions easing, this is a great time to again have a presence in the community," SDDP Vice Chair Nikki Gronli said in a news release.

Native Outreach and Field Director Cante Heart has been using the office as her headquarters.

“It’s more accessible to be here in person and have a presence to be available to people who want to speak about issues or want to work together. I think it’s really important to meet with our community and constituents,” Heart told the Journal on Thursday.

The office is currently focusing on registering 5,000 new voters in the state as well as recruiting candidates statewide for public office at all levels. With the shift in party leadership, SDDP is focusing on finding new strategies to register voters and getting current voters to participate more.

Heart said the party needs to stop taking Native voters for granted. Areas with reservations have high voter turnout for Democrat candidates, so part of Heart’s job is to increase participation among Native voters as well as recognize them for their contributions in helping get Democrats elected and increase Native representation in elected offices.