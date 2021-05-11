State has awarded $488 million in CARES Act funds to small businesses, health care providers

More than $488 million in CARES Act funding has been dispersed among 5,857 small business and health care providers in South Dakota as of May 10.

The grants were awarded through the state’s Small Business and Healthcare Grant program announced by Gov. Kristi Noem in fall 2020. There have been two rounds of grants awarded as the state so far has received two rounds of COVID-19 funding from the federal government.

Final decisions on the second round of grant applications will be made by May 19, according to Colin Keeler, director of financial systems and operations at the Bureau of Finance and Management. Keeler and BFM Commissioner and the state Chief Financial Officer Liza Clark appeared before the Joint Appropriations Committee Tuesday morning to update legislators on the program’s progress, which is now wrapping up.

Ten thousand, three hundred and eighty one applications were submitted by businesses, nonprofits, and community health care providers, 5,857 of which have been deemed eligible and paid a total of $488,820,592. The maximum amount that can be awarded is $514,046,171, so 95% of that amount has already been paid out. Some recipients applied for both rounds and received two grants. There are still 37 applications left to be processed.