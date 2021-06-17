State launches medical cannabis program website

South Dakota launched a new website Thursday providing information about the state's medical cannabis program.

Gov. Kristi Noem, along with the Department of Health and Department of Education, launched medcannabis.sd.gov, which is intended to answer questions and provide information about the upcoming medical cannabis program taking effect July 1.

“One of my jobs as governor is to make sure that the will of the people and all constitutional laws are enforced,” Noem said in a news release. “I want South Dakota to have the best, most patient-focused medical cannabis program in the country. I’ve heard from people who are hurting and are hopeful for relief. My team is 100% committed to starting this program as quickly and as responsibly as possible for South Dakota.”

The site has sections for news releases giving updates on the implementation process and shows, frequently asked questions for both prospective patients and medical cannabis businesses, recent and future events, helpful terminology and a link to the state statute.

Noem also launched a new public service announcement, which is featured on the cannabis website's homepage, letting citizens know where they can find more information about the medical cannabis program.