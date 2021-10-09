State National Guard in violation of Freedom of Information Act, lawsuit says

He said people don’t want a system where governors are renting out the National Guard for private interests, or other aspects of the military being privately funded for political purposes.

“It really is problematic and dangerous if that starts to become the norm,” Bookbinder said. “It was important to us to find out everything we could about what was being done and why in order to inform the people of South Dakota, the people of the country, and if there’s anything being done here that’s problematic, to give people the chance to stop it from happening in the future.”

CREW, which is based in Washington, D.C., requested all records relating to the donation, communications with Johnson and the governor’s office regarding the donation and deployment from the South Dakota National Guard.

According to the lawsuit, the South Dakota National Guard refused to process the request, saying it didn’t meet the Freedom of Information Act guidelines because “the records relate solely to the agency’s state functions.” The letter was dated Aug. 26 and transmitted via email Sept. 10, according to the lawsuit.

Bookbinder said the act applies to federal agencies and is based on the idea that U.S. citizens need to know what the government is doing and why.

