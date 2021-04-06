Two of Gov. Noem's staffers depart in April

Venhuizen has been Noem’s chief of staff for a year, beginning last April. Prior to that, he was a senior advisor in Noem’s office.

Venhuizen also served as Gov. Dennis Daugaard's chief of staff for four years and worked in his administration for a total of eight years. In the Governor’s Office, Venhuizen served as an education policy advisor for more than eight years, and also chaired the Council on Higher Education Policy Goals, Performance and Accountability and the Open Government Task Force.

"It has been an honor to serve with Gov. Noem and her team over the past year, especially as our state confronted the COVID pandemic,” Venhuizen said in the release. "I always intended for my return to the Governor's Office to be for the short-term, and I am particularly honored that Gov. Noem has asked me to return to the Board of Regents."

Venhuizen is Noem’s third chief of staff since she took office in 2019, and the longest-serving one. His predecessor, Joshua Fields, left after less than three months, and before him, Noem’s deputy campaign manager Herb Jones served in the position from the beginning of Noem’s term from January 2019 to October 2019.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.