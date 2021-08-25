Two West River men to challenge Thune in 2022 Republican primary

“I believe this is something I’m supposed to do. I believe that in light of the circumstances which now exist in our Republic, and in what I’ve learned in life up to this point, I am called to get involved in the removal of John Thune from Senate and likewise bidding for that position as an America First candidate," Mowry said in the news release.

Similarly, Schubert said he is running “as an American first” and describes himself as a strict Constitutionalist. He said he does not trust the national Republican Party and that Democrats “need medication.” While he has not filed his candidacy with the FEC yet, he created a Facebook page for his run, “Retire the RINO SD,” on Tuesday.

Schubert is from Camden, New Jersey, but has lived in the Rapid City area for eight years and considers South Dakota his adopted home state. According to his press release, he has held many jobs throughout his life and has “lived [his] entire life with a blue collar.”

Since January 2017, Schubert has been the CEO at The Collector Suite LLC in Rapid City, a collectibles management software system. Before that, he was most recently a route sales representative with Schwan’s Food Products and a production supervisor for Infinity Compounding, according to his LinkedIn profile.