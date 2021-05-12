Half of South Dakotans are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, state says

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Malsam-Rysdon added there is still misinformation about the vaccines circulating and reiterated people should get information from trusted sources like the CDC and the DOH.

“All vaccines have gone through same safety and approval processes to ensure they are safe and effective,” she said. “Vaccination helps slow the spread of COVID and it slows its ability to develop variants and impact vulnerable people who could have breakthrough cases.”

As of May 11, 142 COVID variants of concern have been identified, according to State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton. The majority of variant cases are of the B117 variant, or the U.K. variant, of which there are 121 cases in South Dakota. The state also has 15 cases of the B1429 variant, or the California variant; three of the P1 variant from Brazil; and two of the B1351, or South African, variant. Among the variant cases there have been four hospitalizations and no deaths.

Clayton added those who were infected with COVID-19 are not immune to the disease and should still get vaccinated. Natural immunity from a COVID infection wanes over time and more quickly than the vaccine. The vaccine produces more, longer lasting antibodies and is the quickest way to end the pandemic, he said.