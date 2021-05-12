Half of South Dakotans are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, state says

Half of South Dakotans have now received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The state Department of Health also announced Wednesday that 55.9% of citizens have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The announcement came hours before the Pfizer vaccine was approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for 12- to 15-year olds.
Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said during a press conference Wednesday morning that as soon as the CDC green-lighted vaccine use for children 12-15, the state would open up vaccinations to that population. Anyone younger than 18 needs parental consent to receive a vaccination.
There are 48,120 children aged 12 to 15 in South Dakota, according to 2019 census data. The addition of a new group of eligible people means that the state’s vaccination rate will dip, as the denominator has changed.
Malsam-Rysdon thanked the 336,000 South Dakotans who have already chosen to be vaccinated and reminded the population that it is important for all eligible people to become vaccinated. The DOH is aiming for 70% of the state to get vaccinated, which it says will create herd immunity. Malsam-Rysdon did not give a timeline for when that threshold might be achieved but said the DOH will be working through the summer to convince people to get vaccinated.
Malsam-Rysdon added there is still misinformation about the vaccines circulating and reiterated people should get information from trusted sources like the CDC and the DOH.
“All vaccines have gone through same safety and approval processes to ensure they are safe and effective,” she said. “Vaccination helps slow the spread of COVID and it slows its ability to develop variants and impact vulnerable people who could have breakthrough cases.”
As of May 11, 142 COVID variants of concern have been identified, according to State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton. The majority of variant cases are of the B117 variant, or the U.K. variant, of which there are 121 cases in South Dakota. The state also has 15 cases of the B1429 variant, or the California variant; three of the P1 variant from Brazil; and two of the B1351, or South African, variant. Among the variant cases there have been four hospitalizations and no deaths.
Clayton added those who were infected with COVID-19 are not immune to the disease and should still get vaccinated. Natural immunity from a COVID infection wanes over time and more quickly than the vaccine. The vaccine produces more, longer lasting antibodies and is the quickest way to end the pandemic, he said.
As most people who want to be vaccinated have easy access to it or have already gotten it, the state is moving to an order on demand system a few weeks ago. Healthcare partners now order the amount of doses they anticipate they will need rather than receiving a blanket allocation from the DOH. Entities supplied by the federal government do not apply to this.
Fully vaccinated people can have safe indoor and outdoor gatherings without masks or social distancing with other fully vaccinated people and can visit with unvaccinated people from a single household, according to Clayton and the CDC. It is also safe for vaccinated people to resume domestic and international travel. People do not have to quarantine after returning to the U.S., but testing is still recommended.
COVID infections in the state have decreased by 16% from the previous week. The rate of 88 new cases a day is down from 96 per day a week prior.