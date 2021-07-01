 Skip to main content
Health Department releases list of qualifying conditions for medical cannabis
The South Dakota Department of Health announced on Wednesday a preliminary list of conditions that will be covered by the state’s medical cannabis program. The program is in effect as of July 1. Over 70% of voters passed Initiated Measure 26 to legalize medicinal cannabis in the November election.

“Under the law passed by the voters, patients must be experiencing a ‘debilitating medical condition’ and be certified by a doctor that medical cannabis will help alleviate their condition,” South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said in a news release. “This preliminary list of conditions meets the definition as passed by the voters, and is a result of feedback the department has already received. A process will be available for South Dakotans to petition to add more conditions to this list in the future.”

The preliminary list of conditions includes:

  • Acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) and positive status for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV);
  • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease;
  • Multiple sclerosis (MS);
  • Cancer associated with severe or chronic pain, nausea or severe vomiting, or cachexia or severe wasting;
  • Crohn’s disease;
  • Epilepsy and seizures;
  • Glaucoma; and
  • Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

These conditions are in addition to the definition of “debilitating medical condition” as passed by the voters in IM 26, which is defined as, “A chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition or its treatment that produces one or more of the following: cachexia or wasting syndrome; severe, debilitating pain; severe nausea; seizures; or severe and persistent muscle spasms, including those characteristic of multiple sclerosis.”

The conditions listed above will be included in the final rules package proposed by the Department. The DOH has until October 29 to finalize rules for the program.

