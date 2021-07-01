Health Department releases list of qualifying conditions for medical cannabis

The South Dakota Department of Health announced on Wednesday a preliminary list of conditions that will be covered by the state’s medical cannabis program. The program is in effect as of July 1. Over 70% of voters passed Initiated Measure 26 to legalize medicinal cannabis in the November election.

“Under the law passed by the voters, patients must be experiencing a ‘debilitating medical condition’ and be certified by a doctor that medical cannabis will help alleviate their condition,” South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said in a news release. “This preliminary list of conditions meets the definition as passed by the voters, and is a result of feedback the department has already received. A process will be available for South Dakotans to petition to add more conditions to this list in the future.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The preliminary list of conditions includes:

Acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) and positive status for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV);

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease;

Multiple sclerosis (MS);

Cancer associated with severe or chronic pain, nausea or severe vomiting, or cachexia or severe wasting;

Crohn’s disease;

Epilepsy and seizures;

Glaucoma; and

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).