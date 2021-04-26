Health Department. requests proposal for medical marijuana registry, verification and licensing system

The Department of Health issued a request for proposal for a patient registry, verification and licensing system to help implement a medical marijuana program in the state.

Medical marijuana will become legal July 1, after the passage of Initiated Measure 26 in November.

“This is just one of many steps our department will take to fulfill its commitment of implementing a responsible medical marijuana program that will ensure both patient and public safety,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said in a news release.

Pursuant to South Dakota Codified Law 34-20G, the state Health Department is responsible for implementing a secure web-based patient verification system by Oct. 29 and a patient registry system by Nov. 18. These systems ensure patients and caregivers are accurately identified and that only verified patients and caregivers have access to medical marijuana.

The patient verification system will also give South Dakota law enforcement officials the tools to accurately identify medical marijuana patients and caregivers they may encounter. A state licensing system will also be used to accept applications for medical marijuana establishments and will facilitate multi-jurisdictional collaboration in compliance with state law.