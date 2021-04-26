Health Department resumes administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in state

The South Dakota Department of Health announced Monday that healthcare systems and federal retail pharmacies are resuming the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Last Friday, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced they have studied and approved the use of the vaccine for people 18 years and older.
The FDA and CDC paused J&J vaccinations April 13 after reports of rare, severe blood clots post-vaccination. The risk of these blood clots as a result of a J&J vaccine is one in a million, as only six cases were identified out of 6.8 million doses administered. As of Monday, 16,295 South Dakotans have received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine with no reported adverse affects.
“Also you need to realize if you get COVID-19 the risk of getting the same blood clots in the brain or anywhere else is 40 per million … the risk is much higher if you don’t get the vaccine, which is why the CDC and FDA said go ahead and resume [vaccination],” Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs at Monument Health, said Monday.
Kurra said it is also important to recognize that background rates of the occurrence of blood clots are significantly higher than the clots occurring in vaccinated people.
“What we do know, at least at this time, we can’t directly link the vaccine as the cause, there’s only an association between the blood clots in the vaccine,” he said. “The CDC and FDA realized that if you stop the vaccination of the Johnson & Johnson, the risks from COVID are far worse than the benefits of the vaccine.”
Monument Health will begin redistributing J&J vaccines sometime this week at the Custer, Rapid City and Spearfish locations, according to Scott Peterson, director of pharmacy. So far, Monument has administered 3,500 doses of J&J before the pause. Peterson said the health system still has 2,400 doses left in stock.
Peterson noted that West River vaccination locations will be shifting in the next few weeks due to diminishing demand. All vaccinations in Spearfish beginning next week will be performed at the 10th Street clinic. At Monument’s vaccine clinic in the former Herberger’s store in the Rushmore Mall, Monument will continue offering second doses for the next three weeks before closing down that location. Starting next week, Rapid City’s urgent care center and the Flormann Street clinic will be the only Monument locations offering first-dose vaccinations in Rapid City.
“The pause and restart of this vaccine should be one more example of our commitment in ensuring vaccine safety and prove that transparent and rigorous established safety standards work,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said in a press release. “We know all available vaccines have been proven effective against hospitalization and death from COVID-19, further highlighting the importance of getting your shot scheduled today.”
While blood clots as a result of Johnson & Johnson vaccination are extremely rare side effects, the FDA and CDC recommended people who develop severe headaches, abdominal or leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of receiving a J&J vaccine to immediately contact a healthcare provider.
To find a vaccine provider near you or to schedule an appointment, visit https://doh.sd.gov/COVID/Vaccine/ProviderMap/default.aspx.