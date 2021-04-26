Health Department resumes administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in state

The South Dakota Department of Health announced Monday that healthcare systems and federal retail pharmacies are resuming the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Last Friday, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced they have studied and approved the use of the vaccine for people 18 years and older.

The FDA and CDC paused J&J vaccinations April 13 after reports of rare, severe blood clots post-vaccination. The risk of these blood clots as a result of a J&J vaccine is one in a million, as only six cases were identified out of 6.8 million doses administered. As of Monday, 16,295 South Dakotans have received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine with no reported adverse affects.

“Also you need to realize if you get COVID-19 the risk of getting the same blood clots in the brain or anywhere else is 40 per million … the risk is much higher if you don’t get the vaccine, which is why the CDC and FDA said go ahead and resume [vaccination],” Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs at Monument Health, said Monday.

Kurra said it is also important to recognize that background rates of the occurrence of blood clots are significantly higher than the clots occurring in vaccinated people.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}