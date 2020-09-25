Helmsley Charitable Trust grants $4 million for Custer State Park Bison Center

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CUSTER STATE PARK | Gov. Kristi Noem announced Friday that the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust has awarded a $4 million grant to the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation to construct the Custer State Park Bison Center.

“Custer State Park has played a key role in vison conservation for over a century. This one-of-a-kind center will allow the park to tell its story and educate future generations on the importance of the bison. I’m grateful to Walter Panzirer and the Helmsley Charitable Trust for their generosity and commitment to this project,” Noem said in a news release.

The free roaming herd of nearly 1,300 bison at Custer State Park is one of the world’s largest publicly owned bison herds. Once complete, the Custer State Park Bison Center will give visitors the opportunity to learn about the important role the park plays in the preservation of the North American bison.

“We are excited to lead the funding effort to make the Custer State Park Bison Center possible,” said Walter Panzirer, a trustee for the Helmsley Charitable Trust. “To help ensure the park’s educational opportunities reflect the grandeur of the park, Helmsley has made significant investments, providing funding for the Custer State Park Visitor Center and the Peter Norbeck Outdoor Education Center.”

The grant funds put the foundation in a position to leverage an additional $1 million in private and public donations for the total project budget of $5 million. The center is set to open in the spring of 2022 and will be located near the Custer State Park corral complex.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0