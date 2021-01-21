House committee passes bill to ease hunting requirements for youth

PIERRE | With an eye toward making it easier for young people to try hunting and fishing, the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee unanimously approved HB1034 on Thursday morning.

The bill eases licensing requirements for youth ages 12-17.

Tom Kirschenmann, director of the Wildlife Division of the Game, Fish and Parks Department, explained to the committee that through the years the department has added youth seasons and opportunities to enhance the experience for young hunters and anglers.

“We’re engaging our young people into the outdoors,” Kirschenmann said.

Consequently, the GFP hunting handbook has six pages devoted to the various kinds of licenses available to young people.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s very, very complex,” Kirschenmann said. “Individuals don’t even participate because they can’t figure this out.”

Currently, young people may be required to purchase youth licenses after age 15. HB1034 allows young people through age 17 to forego those licenses for hunting fur-bearing animals or fishing.

Kirschenmann said the move to ease licensing requirements stems from Gov. Kristi Noem’s State of the State address calling for more outdoors activities.