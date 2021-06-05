How property taxes work in South Dakota

Rapid City homeowner Steve Hata, a semi-retired physician, said part of the problem is that the city and county government have not been transparent enough with how citizens' tax dollars are being utilized.

"Better planning will save money. The county has neglected its roads, and they passed the wheel tax anyway and car registration costs have gone up. That money was supposed to go to [repairing] roads and bridges. So we're paying more in taxes, but no one knows how they're going to spend it," Hata said. "[The government] has to tell us their intent with our money and keep the public updated."

Property owners can appeal the valuation or classification of their assessments. Valuation appeals argue that the property’s assessed value is more than the market value, but they do not account for taxes, according to Pennington County Equalization Director Shannon Rittberger.

“Many times a property owner will try to argue that taxes are too high, but that is not the purpose of the assessment appeal. The property should be assessed at market value. Taxes are unknown when the assessment is mailed,” Rittberger said.

Rittberger added that rising valuations do not inherently increase property taxes, but that rising government budgets necessitate higher taxes.

