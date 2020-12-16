'I believe I have not committed any crime,' Attorney general says of fatal crash

PIERRE | South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said he's confident he didn't commit a crime when he struck and killed a man as he drove along a dark highway in September.

It's the first time Ravnsborg has talked publicly about the crash that killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever along Highway 14 near Highmore. He previously issued a statement.

An investigation into the fatality is ongoing. Investigators are working with the Hyde County State's Attorney's Office to determine whether charges are warranted.

"I believe I have not committed any crime. I believe that we will, when we have all the facts, not a selected amount of facts, we’ll know the full story and we’ll make a full statement,” he told reporters this week.

State Secretary of Public Safety Craig Price has said Ravnsborg was distracted when he drove onto a highway shoulder where he struck and killed Boever. Price did not describe what led Ravnsborg to become distracted.

Boever was walking on the side of the road and displaying some type of light on the night of Sept. 12 when Ravnsborg’s 2011 Ford Taurus hit him, Price said.