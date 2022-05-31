 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Judge delays release of affidavits in Sanford investigation

  • 0
Sanford Donation (copy) (copy)

In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, businessman and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks at P.S. 282 to celebrate more than 200,000 students served by the Sanford Harmony program in the New York metro area in Brooklyn, N.Y. On Tuesday, a South Dakota judge delayed the release of affidavits in the child pornography investigation of Sanford, days after the South Dakota attorney general's office declined to file charges.

 Amy Sussman/AP Images for Long Island University and National University System

SIOUX FALLS | A South Dakota judge has delayed the release of affidavits in the child pornography investigation of banker and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford, days after the South Dakota attorney general's office declined to file charges.

Minnehaha County Judge James Power said in an email to the Argus Leader Tuesday that the affidavits would remain sealed until parties in the case seeking to unseal them have a chance to submit written briefs.

Affidavits are submitted by law enforcement officers when they ask judges to issue search warrants.

Sanford attorney Stacy Hegge asked Power in an email Monday to keep the affidavits sealed or at least be given additional time in order to seek relief from the South Dakota Supreme Court.

The delay comes after the attorney general’s office said in a Friday filing that the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation has determined there are “no prosecutable offenses” under state law.

South Dakota investigators in 2019 began searching Sanford's email account, as well as his cellular and internet service providers, for possible possession of child pornography after his accounts were flagged by a technology firm.

People are also reading…

The investigation was first reported in 2020 by ProPublica and the Argus Leader. Both news outlets went to court for access to affidavits.

The 86-year-old Sanford is the state’s richest man, worth an estimated $3.4 billion.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

14-year-old Dell Rapids boy died of injuries in bike crash

Sheriff's officials say a 14-year-old Dell Rapids boy has died of injuries he suffered when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bike. The crash happened Wednesday, according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office. The officer first on the scene began life-saving measures and the boy was initially taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital where he died of his injuries. Officials say the driver of the pickup was cooperative and the accident was still being investigated. The Dell Rapids School District identified the boy as Zander Heathcote.

Historical Society Press releases 1st graphic novel on pilot

The South Dakota Historical Society Press has released its first graphic novel. The Argus Leader reported Friday that “American Ace: Joe Foss, Fighter Pilot" was released last month. The novel focuses on Joe Foss, who grew up on a farm outside Sioux Falls and became an ace as a Marine Corps fighter pilot during the Battle of Guadalcanal during World War II. He is credited with shooting down 26 Japanese planes, equaling the number of planes World War I ace Eddie Rickenbacker shot down. Foss went on to serve as South Dakota governor after the war. The novel's artist and author, Hector Curriel of Sioux Falls, says Foss' life transcends generations.

Ellsworth Air Force Base prepares for B-21 stealth bomber

A project years in the making, Ellsworth Air Force Base has broken ground for the first of three dozen major projects that will support the incoming long-range B-21 bomber. Gen. Anthony Cotton, Air Force Global Strike Commander, says the 95,000-square-foot Low Observable Restoration Facility, or LO, will have “specialized equipment to ensure that the free world’s next generation stealth bomber is sustained and maintained.”  U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson said China and Russia have the capacity to strike us almost anywhere in the world, almost anytime they want, so it's important that the U.S. has platforms like the B-21 that can project American force across the globe at a moment’s notice.

Life in prison for sexually abusing child, witness tampering

A South Dakota man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing a child and witness tampering. A federal judge this week sent 40-year-old Kimo John Little Bird to prison for life on his conviction of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. An additional 10 years in prison was imposed for committing the crime while he was required to register as a sex offender. Little Bird was sentenced to five years in prison for witness tampering, to be served concurrently with the other counts. In 2016, Little Bird sexually abused an 11-year-old girl. Prosecutors said prior to his trial, he contacted a number of potential witnesses in an effort to have them pressure the girl into recanting.

Pine Ridge man guilty in shooting that caused paralysis

A Pine Ridge man, accused in a shooting that left the victim partially paralyzed, has been  found guilty of eight federal charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 30-year-old Isaac Roubideaux was convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and six other charges. Roubideaux was indicted by a federal grand jury in December. The assault and firearms charges relate to Roubideaux shooting another man in the back on Nov. 18, 2021, resulting in the victim suffering permanent paralysis below his waistline. The defendant was turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Appeals court hears allegations of special needs abuse

Some Aberdeen School District employees have made their case before the 8th District appeals court that a lawsuit by parents of five special education student should not proceed to trial. The appeals court heard the case Wednesday. The parents allege a teacher subjected their children to physical restraint, seclusion as punishment and unnecessary use of force, among other offenses. The plaintiffs say the teacher’s supervisors ignored their complaints. The students are all non-verbal, some with autism, some have physical disabilities. The federal circuit judge presiding over the case issued an order last October and held that the case could continue to a jury. The employees appealed. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Tornado barrels through small Minnesota town

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News