Judge grants voters' request to oppose sheriff, Highway Patrol superintendent in marijuana lawsuit

The committee has an initial fundraising goal of $10,000 and raised more than $8,000 between Nov. 20, when the lawsuit was filed, and Dec. 2, according to the group's Facebook page.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"So far the response by way of small dollar donations from South Dakotans has been tremendous," Johnson said.

The lawsuit was filed by Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and Highway Patrol Superintendent Rick Miller in Hughes County. It asks a judge to void Amendment A — approved by 54% of voters statewide and 59% in Pennington County. The lawsuit claims it violates the South Dakota Constitution by not following the “one-subject rule” and because it’s actually a revision, not an amendment.

South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws argued in a news release that Amendment A is about one topic, cannabis, and follows the interpretation of the single-subject rule used by the legislature. It called the revision vs. amendment issue a “manufactured distinction” that is “unsupported in the law and is utterly insufficient as a basis for overturning a constitutional amendment approved by voters."