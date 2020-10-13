July 3 fireworks show at Mount Rushmore generated $2 million in spending, state says

KEYSTONE | South Dakota tourism officials estimate the Mount Rushmore Independence Day event last July generated $2 million in direct spending for the state's economy.
Deputy Tourism Director Wanda Goodman recently told the state Tourism Advisory Board the July 3 event also generated $22 million in advertising value for South Dakota because of media coverage.
President Donald Trump was present for the celebration in the Black Hills when attendees signed up for a ticket lottery.
Based on applications for tickets, tourism officials say 10% of the event attendees were Black Hills residents and each spent about $54 per day; 22% of those present were from other parts of South Dakota and each spent about $115 per day; and 68% of those attending the event were from out of state, with each spending about $120 per day, the Black Hills Pioneer reported.
The cost to stage the event, including $350,000 for fireworks, was about $1.5 million.
Tourism officials said Google searches for Mount Rushmore reached an all-time high and web traffic for TravelSouthDakota.com saw an increase of 872% compared to July 3-4, 2019.
