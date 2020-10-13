 Skip to main content
July 3 fireworks show at Mount Rushmore generated $2 million in spending, state says
alert top story

July 3 fireworks show at Mount Rushmore generated $2 million in spending, state says

Trumps

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the July 3 fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.

 Morgan Matzen, Rapid City Journal

KEYSTONE | South Dakota tourism officials estimate the Mount Rushmore Independence Day event last July generated $2 million in direct spending for the state's economy.

Deputy Tourism Director Wanda Goodman recently told the state Tourism Advisory Board the July 3 event also generated $22 million in advertising value for South Dakota because of media coverage.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
President Donald Trump was present for the celebration in the Black Hills when attendees signed up for a ticket lottery.

Based on applications for tickets, tourism officials say 10% of the event attendees were Black Hills residents and each spent about $54 per day; 22% of those present were from other parts of South Dakota and each spent about $115 per day; and 68% of those attending the event were from out of state, with each spending about $120 per day, the Black Hills Pioneer reported.

The cost to stage the event, including $350,000 for fireworks, was about $1.5 million.

Tourism officials said Google searches for Mount Rushmore reached an all-time high and web traffic for TravelSouthDakota.com saw an increase of 872% compared to July 3-4, 2019.

