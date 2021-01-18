Lawmakers, state have done little so far to prepare for legalized marijuana

Entrepreneurs are taking steps to claim a share of the state’s anticipated marijuana market, but legislators and regulators are off to a slow start in crafting laws and rules to govern the new industry.

The sale, possession and use of recreational and medicinal marijuana are set to become legal in South Dakota on July 1. But when the 2021 South Dakota legislative session started on Jan. 12, only one bill regarding marijuana was filed.

A group of 15 Republican lawmakers have formed what they call a “Cannabis Caucus” to address marijuana issues. But leaders in both the Republican and Democratic parties say discussions on preparing for legalization and regulation of the business of marijuana sales, possession and use have barely begun.

One Senate leader said enacting a regulatory framework for legal marijuana will probably require more than one session of work and will likely spill into the 2022 session or require a special session to complete.

“Not everything will be done at the end of this session,” said Senate Majority Leader Gary Cammack, R-Union Center. “I know there has been talk about the need for a special session.”