Lawmakers told hiring teachers in South Dakota 'very difficult' due to low pay

Despite the efforts of the Blue Ribbon Task Force, established in 2016 to combat low teacher salaries, South Dakota has again fallen into last place for teacher pay.
But are other states just outpacing South Dakota’s progress, or is the state not doing enough?
That’s a question Sen. Jim Bolin, R-Canton, a retired teacher, asked at Tuesday's meeting of the Teacher Compensation Review Board. The Blue Ribbon Task Force, in addition to establishing a half-penny sales tax increase in 2016, established the review board to convene every three years to evaluate progress in increasing teacher pay and retention and compile a report for the Legislature on its findings. The 2021 report is due Sept. 30.
Mike Siebersma, director of consulting and technical assistance at Marzano Research, gave the board a presentation comparing teacher salaries, teaching conditions, retention and teacher demographics to neighboring states.
During the 2019-20 school year, the average starting salary for teachers in South Dakota was $39,594 and ranged from $32,000 to $48,379, according to Siebersma’s presentation.
Siebersma said when states put more money toward funding education, it is usually spent on hiring more teachers, which could have the opposite effect on wages and retention as there is less money left over to raise wages for existing teachers. Raising wages for non-teaching staff also affects how much teacher salaries can be increased, Wade Pogany, executive director of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, said during public comment.
Pogany shared that if South Dakota was to catch up to neighboring states in teacher pay, the state would need to give 3.9% salary increases over five years to match North Dakota and 8.1% over five years to reach Nebraska’s. While South Dakota has been increasing teacher salaries since 2017, the raises have been incremental, never over 2%.
Hiring teachers in South Dakota is "very difficult," Pogany said. As of Aug. 30, there were 102 teaching positions open in the state, compared with 40 open positions on Aug. 30, 2020. Pogany asked if there are even enough teachers in the supply chain to begin with to support the education system.
Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson said that while the Department of Education has effective incentives to attract new teachers, the review board should consider wage stagnation later in teachers’ careers as it develops its report.
Siebersma had some mythbusters for the board as well regarding teacher retention. While many have assumed the opposite, retention rates for teachers in rural school districts are actually higher than retention in more urban areas. Most teachers who were already in rural districts stayed or moved to another rural district from 2015-17, according to the presentation.
Another myth, Siebersma said, is that teachers living near borders to other states are leaving to teach in those neighboring states. Some of that is occurring, especially on the state’s eastern border, but statewide it hasn’t been a trend.
Additionally, Siebersma’s report found that there is not a correlation between teacher pay and teacher retirement; only 3-5% of the 8% of eligible teachers actually retire each year.
Ryan Young, learning specialist at Rapid City-based Technology & Innovation and Education, gave the board a summary of recruitment and retention recommendations from the 2021 state education summit. Those recommendations included:
- increase funding for teacher compensation;
- provide mental health resources and support to teachers;
- increase respect and value of public education and improve the public’s perception of teachers;
- promote teaching as a profession to current students and focus on “growing your own” future teachers;
- provide alternative paths to teaching certification and make tuition assistance programs available;
- improve the relationship between K-12 and higher education to improve quality and quantity of teachers;
- alleviate teacher workload by offering instructional support, implementing a four-day school week with one day for professional development, and prioritizing ongoing initiatives rather than new ones; and
- add opportunities for career advancement.
Rep. Lana Greenfield R-Doland, a retired teacher, said she would be more supportive of the four-day week if it was more student-centered, with half the day focused on tutoring students who are behind and the other half focused on professional development.
“That way it doesn’t look so teacher centered and it will go over better with the community and won’t look like a day off for teachers,” she said.
Rep. Scott Odenbach, R-Spearfish, said when he was a school board member he did not remember such an emphasis on teachers’ mental health. Young said the resounding feeling of education summit participants is that teaching is becoming more difficult because of factors outside of the schools’ control, such as trouble in students’ home lives. In conversations with educators statewide, Young said he is hearing concerns about mental health more and more frequently.
Still, Greenfield said the state should be discerning whether it is schools’ responsibility to act as “critical care units” for its staff. Adding a mental health counseling position, she said, would make the budget for increasing salaries smaller.
The state DOE will compile a report to share with the review board by Sept. 16, at which point the board will reconvene and edit the recommendations before submitting it to the full Legislature. The Legislature will then take those recommendations and decide how to act on them.