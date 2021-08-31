Lawmakers told hiring teachers in South Dakota 'very difficult' due to low pay

Pogany shared that if South Dakota was to catch up to neighboring states in teacher pay, the state would need to give 3.9% salary increases over five years to match North Dakota and 8.1% over five years to reach Nebraska’s. While South Dakota has been increasing teacher salaries since 2017, the raises have been incremental, never over 2%.

Hiring teachers in South Dakota is "very difficult," Pogany said. As of Aug. 30, there were 102 teaching positions open in the state, compared with 40 open positions on Aug. 30, 2020. Pogany asked if there are even enough teachers in the supply chain to begin with to support the education system.

Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson said that while the Department of Education has effective incentives to attract new teachers, the review board should consider wage stagnation later in teachers’ careers as it develops its report.

Siebersma had some mythbusters for the board as well regarding teacher retention. While many have assumed the opposite, retention rates for teachers in rural school districts are actually higher than retention in more urban areas. Most teachers who were already in rural districts stayed or moved to another rural district from 2015-17, according to the presentation.