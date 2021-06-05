Legislature resists efforts to reduce property-tax burden for seniors

“So, theoretically, when you buy your house in California you can know what your taxes are going to be 20, 30, or 50 years down the road,” Howard said. “When Prop 13 first passed residents of California saw their property taxes decrease by more than 50% on average. I know folks in the Hills and areas around Sioux Falls that have seen their property taxes explode could really use some relief; even if it’s not 50%, any amount would help.”

West River lawmakers Rep. Trish Ladner, R-Hot Springs, and Tim Goodwin, R-Rapid City, have also come together to find solutions. Ladner has met with Fall River County commissioners and the Department of Revenue and said she is hopeful they can all work toward a viable solution.