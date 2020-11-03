Marijuana measures add intrigue to ballot on Election Day in South Dakota

SPORTS BETTING

Voters will decide whether to allow sports betting in South Dakota’s gambling town of Deadwood. The Legislature passed a resolution to put the constitutional amendment on the ballot. Lawmakers argued it bolsters tax revenues and keeps Deadwood competitive with neighboring states like Iowa that have rolled out sports betting after the Supreme Court paved the way for legal wagering two years ago.

Tribal casinos also would be allowed to offer sports betting if the measure passes.

In 2014, 57% of voters passed an amendment that made it possible for keno, craps, and roulette to be played in Deadwood.

LEGISLATURE

South Dakota Democrats are trying to recover from a decade of seeing their numbers dwindle to just 16 seats in the Capitol. A combination of financial setbacks and leadership changes in the party may leave Democrats feeling lucky just to hang on to those.

In the days before the election, Democrats went hard at Noem, a Trump ally, for her hands-off approach while the coronavirus grew at one of the worst rates in the nation. While she does not face reelection this year, Democrats are hoping to tap into frustration with how Republicans like Noem and Trump have handled the pandemic.

But Republicans have generally been better funded and more organized this campaign cycle, leading the GOP to believe it can strengthen its stranglehold on the Legislature. Several races in the state's southeastern cities, which in recent years have seen a shift in demographics and political preferences, could be tight as ballots are tallied.

