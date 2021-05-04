Mask mandate being lifted Monday at state's public universities

The South Dakota Board of Regents is dropping the mask requirement for the state’s six public universities starting next Monday, May 10.

University presidents recommended a system-wide protocol change to the current requirement for masks to be worn in all public indoor spaces on campuses, which has been in place since last July. May 10 was chosen because the spring semester ends this week, according to BOR Director of Communications Janelle Toman.

“Our system has continuously responded to changing circumstances caused by the pandemic,” BOR Executive Director and CEO Brian Maher said in a press release. “With vaccines now widely available, our institutions are eager to adjust as we look forward to the fall semester. Administrators will continue to monitor conditions, making the best decisions possible with information available to them.”

The mask mandate spanned across all BOR campuses, but other mitigation methods were managed at the university level based on each campus' specific needs.

"Each campus had the authority to adjust certain operational details for their institution, academic programs, and community circumstances," Toman told the Journal.