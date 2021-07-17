MASTERSON: The American Flag

You may have noticed that we added the American Flag to the front page of the Journal.

It was removed in 2012. Now it's back.

So what does this symbolize and why did we do it?

It’s not a Republican thing, not a Democratic thing. It's not a White thing, not a Black thing, not a Native thing.

It’s an American thing.

All of the groups that want to disagree with that statement and say the flag symbolizes something else just proved our point. How many countries would allow you to disagree with them publicly? Protesting or kneeling instead of standing for the national anthem? Try that in China or Russia and see how far you get.

The American flag represents freedom and the rights of all citizens. We can debate all day about what is fair, not fair, who’s prejudiced and who’s not. What the government is doing or not doing. Even the debate over land ownership. Again, do you want to try and have that discussion in Iran? Libya? Pakistan?

Regardless of who you are, what your position is, your heritage, or your faith, the flag symbolizes that you are free to celebrate those things. The flag represents pride in the democracy that we have developed. It in itself represents our freedom.