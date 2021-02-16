Masterson to speak at Black Hills Forum & Press Club event

Rapid City President and Publisher Bill Masterson will be the featured speaker on Feb. 26 at the meeting of the Black Hills Forum & Press Club.

The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at 815 E. Mall Drive in Rapid City. The cost to attend, which includes lunch and beverages, is $20 for those who RSVP and $25 at the door. Lunch and beverages are included.

The RSVP deadline is 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19.

Masterson was named the president and publisher of the Rapid City Journal in January.

Masterson was the publisher of the Black Hills Pioneer in Spearfish from 1988 to 2000 and publisher of the Journal from 2000 to 2006. He left Rapid City to become publisher of another Lee newspaper, the Northwest Indiana News in Munster, Ind.

He now oversees Lee properties in Alabama, Florida, Texas, North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Nevada as well as the Rapid City Journal.​

