MASTERSON: When Covid-19 hits home

"I’m not posting this to get into a social media bash on Facebook. I want people to be able to make their own judgments as I had regarding the vaccine. I chose not to get it. There are many reasons but that was my choice. It wasn’t a “my freedom” reason either. On August 26 I tested positive for COVID-19. First, I want to tell you that the person I was with (who was vaccinated) also tested positive. While the vaccine does not prevent Covid, it gives you a different outcome. Here are my symptoms: I lost all smell immediately. It was as if I just woke up and it was gone. Its hard to stay awake. I have coughing attacks that make me feel like I’m going to stop breathing altogether. When it’s over I’m so nauseous I can barely open my eyes. The back of my head feels like a nail is being jammed into it. I have severe inflammation of the lungs and now have Pneumonia. I have been in and out of the Emergency Room - Only going home because there are no rooms available here in the state of Oklahoma. Nor are there rooms in the state of Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Colorado. I have not left my bed or even had the energy to turn on my TV. The chills and sweats along with body aches (I had 2 back fusions this year so that pain is basically attacking those areas as well) fever, runny nose etc are constant. I take short gasps of air to try and not choke. I cannot breathe. Let me repeat that. I cannot breathe. It’s the toughest struggle I’ve had yet. I can’t take a breath in as it hurts like someone is choking you to death. I was told I could have the antibody infusion yesterday… waited all day for that and was just denied for that as well. I don’t have any answers and they don’t give you any. Steroids, inhalers & Tylenol. I feel helpless. The worst part is Covid forces you to do this alone. When all you want is someone - you can only touch their hand through the glass. My Super Mom drove here to only be closer to me. It’s so hard not being able to be in her arms… all I want is my Mommy at 42.