Trevor Oyler is only 9 years old, but he already understands something that some adults never quite figure out: deer don’t need big antlers to be trophies.
In a mentored hunt with his dad, Craig, and grandpa, Dave, on Sept. 15, Trevor bagged a beautiful mule deer doe, making a smart stalk and then a clean kill in one shot with his Savage youth model .223-caliber rifle.
That’s a classic-style rifle and a classic trophy hunting experience, one to share with pride with your friends. Which is just what Trevor did at school the next day.
“I told lots of people,” he said. “I told Rylan and some other guys. I even told the new kid.”
Wow, even the new kid? That’s inclusion! Way to go, Trevor.
It’s also a great way to spread the word on hunting and help continue a treasured outdoor tradition. Craig Oyler, a 42-year-old MAC Construction foreman from Rapid City, knows he’s doing just that every time he goes hunting with his son.
“What’s really neat about it is the mentoring part. Last year was the first year for what they call the mentored-hunting program without a minimum age restriction,” Craig said. “So with me and my dad as mentors, Trevor got to start hunting.”
That’s a big change from the way it used to be.
“When I grew up you had to be 12 before you could hunt,” Craig said. “I don’t know if it’s the intended purpose, but we’re using the new mentored-hunting program to get these kids experience and learning safety and hunting methods earlier.”
The mentored-hunt program is for antlerless deer only. So it shows them that trophies come without antlers. It also helps prepare mentored hunters for the time in a few years when they can begin hunting buck deer, too.
And best of all, it helps them fall in love with the outdoors in an era when indoor recreation tends to dominate and is typically tied to a computer screen and games of individual isolation.
“It’s a phenomenal program,” Craig said of the mentored hunt. “And being in the woods with my son, in this day and age, with so many other distractions out there, and to see that he is developing this strong interest in hunting, is such a thrill. Then being able to share it all with my dad, too, that is really special.”
Like so many other South Dakotans, Craig Oyler was barely in elementary school when he started tagging along with his dad.
“All of my childhood, it was just following in my dad’s footsteps in so many ways,” Craig said. “I can remember to this day walking in deep snow and he would trudge through the snow first and make a path. And I would be right in his footsteps.”
Those were good footsteps to follow, too, in life and in hunting. The instruction stuck and now Craig is passing on the tips to Trevor and leaving footsteps for him to follow.
“What I learned from my dad he learned from his dad. And now I’m passing it on to my son,” Craig said. “It was all about how to read the landscape and how to understand deer behavior. You just end up watching and learning and picking up those techniques and all that knowledge.”
Last year, the first season under the new mentored-hunter program without a minimum-age limit, Trevor shot a white-tailed doe. The shot wasn’t as clean as this year’s, and the deer went farther before it died. That’s part of hunting sometimes, for hunters of any age.
But Craig and Trevor continued to work to prepare for this year’s hunt, in hopes of a second deer for Trevor and a clean kill. They spent time with smaller-caliber rifles at prairie-dog towns. And they also simply spent time sitting quietly in the woods, learning to find targets quickly through the scope on his .223.
“You know, sometimes it can be hard, especially when you’re excited, to get that rifle up and find the target in the scope,” Craig said. “I’d have him pick a spot and then look through the scope to find it, just to get him comfortable with that part of it.”
Trevor said he felt comfortable with scoping on the first day of this year’s mentored hunt, Sept. 14, hunting near Flag Mountain up around Deerfield Reservoir. It was Craig, Dave, Trevor and two of Trevor’s cousins.
It was hot, too, and the hunt ended early as the crew headed for Sheridan Lake and some bluegill fishing. There was no sense, Craig and Dave figured, punishing the kids in the heat. There was another factor about the heat that mattered, too, in case they had bagged a deer.
“We talked about proper care of the meat,” Craig said. “If you’re going to take an animal you have to do it justice. And you don’t want to be carrying it around when it’s 90 degrees.”
Next day they were out again in the morning and before long located the mule deer.
“It was an uphill shot and tough to get into position,” Craig said. “Then Trevor found a stick on the ground with a crook in it that he could use for a tripod.”
Trevor said that when he found the animal in the scope, he remembered to aim “right behind the shoulder, where the heart and lungs are.”
He squeezed the trigger. And the shot, while just a bit high, was close enough to perfect that the doe took only a few steps before going down.”
“Shooting uphill like that is tricky. And it was a learning experience,”Craig said. “But thankfully it was a very lethal shot.”
A trophy shot, too, with or without the antlers.