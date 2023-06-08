United States Army Reserve Chief Warrant Officer 3 Larry A. Zich, a pilot who went missing in action in 1972 during the Vietnam War, was commemorated and buried Monday in a memorial service with full military honors.

Zich, a native of Sturgis, was interred at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery in Lincoln, Nebraska. Graveside services for Zich were performed by Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery before the internment.

The memorial service, officiated by the Nebraska National Guard, was attended by Zich’s family and friends, along with members of the Patriot Guard Riders, VFW Post 4626, American Legion Post 3, Nebraska Veterans Affairs and the Daughters of American Revolution-Deborah Avery Chapter, the Sioux City Journal reported this week.

Zich was assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 37th Signal Battalion, 1st Signal Brigade. He was co-piloting a UH-1H Iroquois helicopter on April 3, 1972 – his 24th birthday — when the helicopter went missing in action during a combat support mission that departed from Marble Mountain, Da Nang, South Vietnam, to Quang Tri City, South Vietnam.

During the flight, the pilot told a Hue/Phu Bai Ground Control Approach controller that he was lost but believed he and the crew were near Quang Tri. Following the transmission, the GCA controller could not locate the helicopter on the radar and reported the crew missing. An aerial search, initiated after the helicopter failed to appear at any of the air bases in South Vietnam, found no sign of the missing aircraft or crew.

In April 1988, a Vietnamese refugee turned over human remains to the Defense Intelligence Agency. The remains reportedly belonged to nine different individuals who died in an aircraft crash and were buried in Quang Nam Province. The remains were sent to the U.S. Army Central Identification Laboratory in Hawaii for analysis.

Zich was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Oct. 25, 2022, after his remains were identified using dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Go to dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3213117/soldier-accounted-for-from-vietnam-war-zich-l/ and to learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving their country, go to dpaa.mil.