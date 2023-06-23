To mark the occasion of the Air Force’s mid-air refueling 100th anniversary, the Air Mobility Command of Sioux City, Iowa, is collaborating with the South Dakota National Guard’s 114th Fighter Wing. They will be conducting flyovers in South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa to honor the occasion on June 27.

According to the National Museum of the Air Force, the first successful air refueling took place on June 27, 1923, when 1st Lt. Virgil Hine and 1st Lt. Frank W. Seifert, flying a DH-4B, passed gasoline through a hose to another DH-4B flying beneath it carrying Capt. Lowell H. Smith and 1st Lt. John P. Richter, accomplishing the first aerial refueling.

Air refueling units from around the nation are planning to commemorate the event by performing flyovers at major landmarks, population centers and state capitols around the nation on June 27.

The Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing and South Dakota’s 114th Fighter Wing are planning flyovers with a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker and F-16 Falcons.

Flyovers are expected at the following locations and times:

South Dakota: Pierre, 10:25 a.m.; the Badlands, 9:40 a.m.; Mount Rushmore National Monument, 9:50 a.m.; and Sioux Falls, 12:20 p.m. North Dakota: Bismarck, 11:40 a.m.; and Teddy Roosevelt National Park, 10:20 a.m. Iowa: Sioux City, 9:50 a.m. All times are local for the various locations.

The United States Air Force invites the public to join them on June 27 to observe flyovers of the aerial refuelers above communities across the country and around the world, honoring 100 years of aerial refueling excellence.

Today’s U.S. Air Force air refueling capabilities deliver unrivaled rapid global reach for U.S. forces and our Allies and partners through the mobility air forces fleet of KC-46, KC-135 and KC-10 tankers.

Aerial refueling serves as a force multiplier, increasing the speed, range, lethality, flexibility and versatility of combat aircraft. Tankers also carry cargo and passengers, perform aeromedical evacuations, and enable strategic deterrence for the United States.

“Air refueling propels our Nation’s air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential,” said Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander. “It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision. Air refueling embodies our resolve to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history.”

This critical capability is essential for the Department of Defense’s most vital missions. To remain relevant in the current and future security environments, the Air Force is in the process of recapitalizing its tanker fleet with the ongoing acquisition of the KC-46A and accelerating its pursuit of the next-generation air refueling system (NGAS), announced in March – propelling forward the capability developed and entrusted to Airmen a century ago.

“As we embark on the next 100 years of air refueling, we will continue to strengthen our air mobility excellence,” Minihan said. “We must leverage the remarkable capabilities of air refueling to preserve peace, protect freedom, and bring hope to the world."