Four South Dakota Army National Guard Soldiers and one South Dakota Air National Guard Airmen participated in the 52nd Winston P. Wilson (WPW) National Small Arms Championship April 30 through May 5. Hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, the competition was held at Camp Robinson, Arkansas.

South Dakota team members included the following: 1st Sgt. Clint Sandness, Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Heier, Staff Sgt. Thomas Carpenter, Tech Sgt. Trevor Dietrich and Sgt. 1st Class Grant Serna. This team earned third place in the all-state championship. Heier earned the prestigious Chief's 50 badge during the competition.

"This was probably the toughest shooting environment I've competed in yet," Heier said. "Twenty mile per hour winds and gusts, combined with the hot weather and new matches that we've never done before made the conditions difficult."

The WPW is conducted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center and held annually to promote marksmanship training to servicemembers from the National Guard and offer an opportunity to test marksmanship skills and weaponry systems in a battle-focused environment.

The team coach, Serna, said much of the coaching of shooters at this level is fairly simple because it's sometimes difficult for professional shooters to take advice that may go against their own instincts, but it just takes that trust.

"We've all grown together to become the top marksman in South Dakota, and being able to compete on the Alpha team allowed us to show how the program really works in developing marksman and how everyone fills their roles within the team," Heier said.

Heier said he's always enjoyed marksmanship and has a solid family history of competitive marksmanship and that it has been instilled in him at a young age.

The Chief's 50 Marksmanship Badge was established to provide evidence and public recognition of outstanding marksmanship abilities demonstrated at the National Guard Championships.

"I've always really enjoyed marksmanship and I'm the 28th Soldier in South Dakota to achieve the award, so that I think is really cool," Heier said.

The team placed first at the MAC VI Regional Marksmanship Competition, which allowed them to attend the All Army Matches that hosts the active, reserve and guard components for a chance to compete in one arena. The SDNG represented South Dakota for the first time in more than a decade and placed 10th of 56 teams in the All Army Match competition at Fort Benning, Ga.