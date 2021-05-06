Monument Health opening new clinic in Gillette

Monument Health is opening a clinic in Gillette to help patients in northeast Wyoming meet their dermatology, bariatrics, general surgery, orthopedics and sports medicine needs. The new Monument Health Gillette Clinic is at 620 W. Four-J Court.

“We are excited to offer services closer to home for our patients who reside in eastern Wyoming,” Thomas Worsley, President of Monument Health Spearfish Hospital and Hills Markets, said in a news release. “There has already been substantial interest for these new services, complementing the great care these communities currently enjoy.”

A member of the Mayo-Clinic Care Network, Monument Health currently has clinics in Newcastle and Upton in Wyoming.

“We’re looking forward to bringing the option of bariatric surgery to the Gillette area. Preparation and follow-up for bariatric surgery requires multiple appointments with health care professionals, and we’re very happy to make this a more convenient option for the Gillette community,” Monument Health bariatric surgeon Andrew VanOsdol said in a release.

“Monument Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Spearfish already provides care to a large number of Gillette and Wyoming residents. We are looking forward to having space farther west, to better accommodate our existing patient base and provide high quality care for future patients,” Richard Little, orthopedic surgeon, said in the release.

