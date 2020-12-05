More COVID-19 patients being flown out of state

The strain of a months-long surge in coronavirus cases has reduced hospital capacity for those with severe COVID-19 symptoms, making it increasingly uncertain whether the sickest South Dakotans will be able to get treatment in the state, health providers say.
Both the Sanford USD Medical Center and Monument Health Rapid City Hospital have reported that their Intensive Care Units are out of space. On Dec. 2, Avera McKennan reported that 6.7% of its ICU beds were available.
Major hospitals are still taking patients, but some South Dakotans are being sent out of state, forced to use expensive urgent transportation systems to get care hundreds of miles away from their families.
COVID-19 patient Robert J. Sliper of Lead was flown in mid-November to Greeley, Colorado, because there wasn’t enough room in local hospitals, according to a letter written by his son Mike Sliper that was posted to Facebook on Nov. 18, detailed Robert Sliper’s life and the anguish his family felt watching him get loaded onto a plane to fly 340 miles to a hospital they couldn’t visit.
Robert Sliper, a Navy veteran and mining engineer who graduated from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, died in Greeley on Nov. 13 at the age of 84, the post said.
Sliper’s body was brought back to South Dakota for his funeral. “We want to bury him in the state that he loved so much but near the end didn’t have room for him,” Mike Sliper wrote.
In South Dakota, hospital critical-care capacity was limited long before COVID-19 hit. Rural residents in need of intensive care already were frequently expected to travel to get lifesaving treatment in Sioux Falls or Rapid City.
As the pandemic has stretched on, South Dakota’s three major hospitals — Avera McKennan and Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls and Monument Health Rapid City Hospital — are struggling to find or make space to care for the most ill COVID-19 patients and others with serious health problems.
Hospitals are so full, and ICU bed availability is changing so fast at large hospitals, that data reported on the Department of Health COVID-19 webpage often doesn’t reflect reality, said Dr. Srinivas K. Gangineni, the ICU medical director at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.
“To be honest, I don’t look at the Department of Health website,” he said. “The data I can give you right now, it could be different in 15 minutes.”
Avera Health system, which owns Avera McKennan Hospital and dozens of smaller hospitals in South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska, is well into its coronavirus surge plan, said Dr. David Basel, vice president of clinical quality. Avera McKennan has nearly doubled its ICU capacity by postponing some non-emergency surgeries, cross-training hospital staff to work with COVID-19 patients and repurposing some hospital space for intensive care.
Most of the hospitals affiliated with Avera Health are “at, near or above” their capacity to treat COVID-19 patients, Basel said.
Hospital capacity data reported by the state Department of Health suggest there is plenty of room in hospital ICU units to handle more patients. The DOH reported on Dec. 2 that statewide about 16% of adult ICU beds in the state were available for use. Roughly 35.2% of all staffed hospital beds were available for use, the department reported.
But much of South Dakota’s open ICU space is in smaller, more rural hospitals that don’t have the staff or equipment to care for the most ill patients. Those most critical patients tend to stay in hospital beds and intensive care for weeks and often require a level of care that can only be found at major medical centers, experts say.
“A lot of our hospitals would be comfortable caring for a patient with pretty normal lungs after surgery. But these COVID patients are really, really sick and have really complex lungs, and they take an additional skill set,” Basel said. “Not all ICU beds are created equal.”
The states surrounding South Dakota are also seeing strains on hospital capacity. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced on Nov. 9 that the state’s hospitals had reached 100% of capacity. By Dec. 2, North Dakota’s hospitalization rate had fallen, and roughly 13% of the state’s capacity to treat COVID-19 in hospitals was available.
Hospitals in South Dakota and across the country are also undergoing challenges providing critical care due to staffing shortages as well as illness and burnout. Across South Dakota, hospitals were enduring long-term shortages of doctors and nurses long before the pandemic. Now, hospitals are seeing dozens of staff forced to take time off due to the virus.
That has left some hospital administrators worried that they may have enough beds but not enough staff to care for critically ill patients if coronavirus cases begin climbing again.
Health care providers worry that holiday travel and the 2020-21 flu season could cause another surge in hospitalizations.
“I don’t know what that limit is, but if cases were to double for another month or two, we would be making some hard decisions,” Basel said. “We’ve had reports that there are areas in Iowa where they are starting to really look at whether it’s good to put individuals who are over 75 with COVID-19 on ventilators. We’re not at that point, and I hope that we never get to any type of point like that. But there may come a day.”
Rose Mary Kor, who lives outside Custer, was rushed to the Emergency Room at Monument Health Custer Hospital on Nov. 2 after struggling to breathe. Kor, 70, said she thought her asthma had been acting up. Then, after an emergency X-ray, doctors told Kor that she had pneumonia due to COVID-19 and needed immediate hospitalization at a more well-equipped facility.
The problem was that Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, where critically ill patients from Custer are usually sent, was full. Kor had to choose whether to be flown to Gillette, Wyoming, or Casper, Wyoming. Both options were more than 140 miles from her home.
“I was in disbelief,” Kor said. “The hospital in Rapid City is not small. The question in my mind was, ‘Why are they not prepared for this?’”
Several other South Dakotans from East River and West River who belong to a closed COVID-19 discussion group on Facebook have shared similar stories of loved ones being diverted to hospitals far from their homes.
Monument Health took steps to prepare for surges in COVID-19 patients. Some hospital staff volunteered to work extra shifts, nurses have cross-trained to work in the ICU and the hospital is working to add six new ICU beds. Those new beds likely will come online in July 2021, Gangineni said. In the meantime, Rapid City Regional’s ICU will continue diverting some patients to other hospitals.
Kor chose to go to Casper, where she spent nearly two weeks at the Wyoming Medical Center with a high-flow oxygen mask helping her body function.
“It was like sticking your head out of a car window at 80 miles per hour for two weeks,” Kor said. The trip took an emotional toll as well. “I was very lonely,” she said.
On Nov. 15, Kor was discharged from the Wyoming Medical Center. A family friend had to drive six hours to pick Kor up and bring her back to South Dakota.
Kor’s lungs still are not functioning properly, and she needs supplemental oxygen. She is tethered to a machine by a 50-foot hose for most of the day and struggles to breathe when walking around her home. Kor also worries about how much her COVID-19 transportation and hospitalization will cost.
Much of South Dakota was critically short of nurses and doctors long before COVID-19. As coronavirus infections have surged, hospital systems such as Avera Health have seen their workforces shrink due to the virus. At any given time, 200 to 300 of the roughly 17,000 employees spread throughout the Avera system aren’t working due to coronavirus exposure infection or because they are taking care of a sick family member, Basel said.
“A lot of people are working in different areas than they normally would. We’re asking for volunteers to either take double shifts or to come in and work extra shifts in the hospital,” Basel said.
Monument Health Rapid City Hospital’s ICU has been fortunate that none of its physicians have gotten sick, Gangineni said. The hospital also has a plan in place to bring in another doctor if needed. Nurses, though, are in shorter supply.
“We’re stretched thin. A lot of these patients have very high acuity, plus our traditional ICU patients have a very high acuity as well. We’ve had to flex and work shorthanded from time to time. Usually, on a typical day, there are three to four nurses that are working extra shifts,” said George Sazama, director of the nursing unit at the ICU in Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.
One of the most significant issues facing hospitals is the length of time COVID-19 patients tend to spend in the hospital. Some are spending 60 days or more in hospitals, Sazama said. Typically, patients spend a few days at most in an ICU, not weeks or months.
“It’s a huge change,” Sazama said. “Usually, we live our days minute to minute, hour to hour; our patients’ condition typically changes that quickly. But dealing with COVID, they don’t change minute to minute or hour to hour, and typically they kind of get into a rut … They’re so sick that you can’t really do anything.”
