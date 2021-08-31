National Guard deployed to test for COVID-19 in Rapid City, Sturgis, Spearfish, Belle Fourche, Custer

Nine soldiers with the South Dakota National Guard have been deployed to Rapid City to assist Monument Health with testing the community for COVID-19.

National Guard members were notified Friday by email that units are being deployed to help test. Soldiers were also deployed to Belle Fourche, Custer, Spearfish and Sturgis, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office.

At Monument’s Urgent Care clinic on Jackson Boulevard in Rapid City, soldiers were set up Tuesday to help collect samples for testing.

Emily Leech, director Monument Health Laboratory Services, said in a news release that testing volume in August was 115% percent higher than in July. Within the last week, 2,856 COVID-19 tests were completed with 844 positive for a test positivity rate of 29.6%, according to the news release.

Monument has been experiencing exponential increases in COVID hospitalizations — the system had fewer than 10 hospitalized COVID patients in July but by Aug. 30 the number increased to 110.

Leech said the health system has the necessary equipment to perform testing, and the National Guard will help Monument test more patients.