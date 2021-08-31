National Guard deployed to test for COVID-19; Rapid City schools report 166 new infections

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We are asking our surgical teams to risk-stratify their patients and to delay any non-urgent surgeries that may require an inpatient stay, especially those at risk of needing ICU care," according to the memo sent by Vice President of Operations Mark Longacre.

Monument spokesman Dan Daly told the Journal the health care system is "extremely busy" but is still able to find space and staff to treat patients. If conditions worsen, diverting patients "is not an option in most cases" because other regional hospitals are experiencing the same staffing and capacity issues.

Leech said the health system has the necessary equipment to perform testing, and the National Guard will help Monument test more patients.

While the entire state is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 infections, the Black Hills region has seen the biggest jump, representing nearly half of all new COVID cases in the state as of Tuesday, according to data from the state Department of Health. Of the 1,020 new cases reported Tuesday, 323 were in Pennington County, 97 in Meade County, 68 in Lawrence County, 50 in Butte County and 18 in Custer County.

Rapid City Area Schools is also seeing its cases skyrocket. On Friday, the fourth day of the school year, the District had 112 total cases among students and staff. By Tuesday, the District had 166.