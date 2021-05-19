Native nonprofit to receive $75K from NEA grant

First Peoples Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting Native American artists, has been awarded a $75,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. The grant will support an educational landscape design project at the newly constructed Oglala Lakota Artspace on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

“We’re delighted by the NEA’s recognition and commitment to our work through this very competitive funding opportunity. Out of 370 applicants, ours is one of only 63 grants nationwide that the NEA has approved in this category,” Lori Pourier, President of First Peoples Fund, said in a news release.

The NEA grant to First Peoples Fund will support Lakota artists and culture bearers to design an educational landscape and related curriculum at Oglala Lakota Artspace centering on Lakota cultural assets. Design will focus on plants native to the region and tribal narrative history. An introductory level ethnobotany curriculum will facilitate study of the region’s plants in traditional Lakota culture.

Oglala Lakota Artspace is the first community arts center on the Pine Ridge Reservation and is a partnership among First Peoples Fund, Lakota Funds and Artspace Projects.