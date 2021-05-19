Native nonprofit to receive $75K from NEA grant

First Peoples Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting Native American artists, has been awarded a $75,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. The grant will support an educational landscape design project at the newly constructed Oglala Lakota Artspace on the Pine Ridge Reservation.
“We’re delighted by the NEA’s recognition and commitment to our work through this very competitive funding opportunity. Out of 370 applicants, ours is one of only 63 grants nationwide that the NEA has approved in this category,” Lori Pourier, President of First Peoples Fund, said in a news release.
The NEA grant to First Peoples Fund will support Lakota artists and culture bearers to design an educational landscape and related curriculum at Oglala Lakota Artspace centering on Lakota cultural assets. Design will focus on plants native to the region and tribal narrative history. An introductory level ethnobotany curriculum will facilitate study of the region’s plants in traditional Lakota culture.
Oglala Lakota Artspace is the first community arts center on the Pine Ridge Reservation and is a partnership among First Peoples Fund, Lakota Funds and Artspace Projects.
Our Town grants support projects that integrate arts, culture, and design activities into efforts that strengthen communities by advancing local economic, physical, and/or social outcomes, ultimately laying the groundwork for sustainable systems change.
“As the country and the arts sector begin to work towards a post-pandemic world, the National Endowment for the Arts is proud to announce this Our Town funding. These awards will support cross-sector partnerships such as the one led by First Peoples Fund that demonstrate the power of the arts to help communities create a better future for themselves,” NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers said in the release.
First Peoples Fund has been supporting Native American, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian artists and culture bearers as entrepreneurs and community leaders for more than 25 years.