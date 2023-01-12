 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ND House passes legislation to legalize sports betting

  • Updated
Stemen

State Rep. Greg Stemen, R-Fargo, watches votes on the tally board in the House chamber as members voted 49-44 to approve House Concurrent Resolution 3002 on Thursday afternoon, dealing with sports betting. The measure brought by Stemen now moves to the Senate.

 Tom Stromme, Bismarck Tribune

BISMARCK, N.D. — Legislation to legalize sports betting in North Dakota cleared its first hurdle Thursday, as the state House of Representatives approved a ballot measure for voters to decide the issue.

The House in a 49-44 vote approved House Concurrent Resolution 3002, brought by Rep. Greg Stemen, R-Fargo. The measure now goes to the Senate.

If it's approved by the Legislature and passed by voters in the November 2024 general election, it would "authorize sports betting to be conducted in the state and licensed and regulated by the state." A similar measure passed the House in 2021 but failed narrowly, twice, in the Senate. Similar bills fell short in 2019.

Sports betting is already occurring in North Dakota, albeit illegally, according to Stemen, who touts the measure as an effort to regulate and bring oversight and consumer protections to sports betting.

As many as 138,000 North Dakotans are betting over $300 million annually, including $30 million in revenues to offshore betting books, according to American Gaming Association data Stemen cited. 

The House on Wednesday had rejected House Judiciary Committee amendments to the bill that would have limited sports betting to professional sports and changed the verb "shall" to "may" authorize sports betting in the state.

The amendments failed in a 32-62 House vote; the committee had given the amended bill a 9-4 "do not pass" recommendation.

Supporters on Thursday lauded the measure for the public vote it requires and tax revenue it could generate. 

Rep. Scott Louser, R-Minot, said, "Let's trust the North Dakota voters with this question, and if passed, collect the revenue in North Dakota rather than sending the revenue from our residents" to other states that have authorized sports betting.

Rep. Jeremy Olson, R-Arnegard, said he opposes gambling and would likely vote against the measure if it advances to election, but "I think it's up to the people to vote for that."

Opponents decried the measure for exacerbating gambling addiction and expanding gambling.

Rep. Lori VanWinkle, R-Minot, said, "I see gambling as something that chases fantasies and fuels the spirit of lust, which is unable to be satisfied with its constant thirst for more. There is no regard for those whose lives it ruins in the course of its path to get what it wants."

House Judiciary Committee Chair Larry Klemin, R-Bismarck, urged the House to reject the measure, what he called "a considerable expansion of gaming in North Dakota" with "no restriction on what would be considered sports betting in North Dakota under the way the (measure) stands now."

The state House of Representatives discusses and votes on a ballot measure for voters to decide whether to legalize sports betting in North Dakota.

He also wondered "do we really need all that extra money (tax revenue), and where's it going to come from? There's only so many dollars available for gaming in North Dakota."

"We were elected to filter out these types of things so that we don't have to have voting on every constitutional amendment that's proposed in North Dakota," Klemin said.

