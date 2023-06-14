Amber Hulse of Hot Springs was crowned Miss South Dakota USA 2023 and Lindsey Pfingston of Rapid City was crowned Miss South Dakota Teen USA 2023 on Sunday. The pageants were held in Watertown.

The annual competition consists of evening gown, swimwear/active wear and interview segments. Young women must be between the ages of 14 and 27 and residents of South Dakota to be eligible to compete.

Hulse and Pfingston will each receive thousands of dollars in prizes and awards. Hulse will compete for the title of Miss USA; the pageant will be broadcast live on national television. Miss USA will go on to represent the United States in the Miss Universe competition, which is televised in more than 130 countries worldwide. Pfingston will compete for the title of Miss Teen USA at the national pageant later this year.

“I am beyond grateful to be standing here today as your new Miss South Dakota USA. It is an absolute honor to represent this beautiful state and its people,” Hulse said in a statement on Sunday. “To all the young girls in South Dakota, I want to say that anything is possible if you believe in yourself and work hard. I hope to inspire and empower you all to chase your dreams, no matter how big they may seem.”

“I am excited for the year ahead and cannot wait to see what opportunities and challenges come my way. I promise to represent South Dakota with grace, dignity and pride,” she said.

