Noem announces five new coronavirus cases in state

For ventilators, which are in short supply at many hospitals in the U.S. and are necessary for patients who are in critical condition, she said the state has one-sixth of its current ventilator supply in use by other patients.

“We’ve got capacity there,” she said. New technology is available to make those ventilators go even further when there is a need in the state, she said.

In the press conference, Noem gave a curt response to a question about a letter Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender sent to the Department of Health on Wednesday concerning the availability of coronavirus testing as well as the status of testing in the state.

“We’ll respond to that formal letter,” Noem said. “I do know the mayor has my cell phone number, so he can feel free to reach out to me at any point in time, too. That’s all information that we’ll be getting to them shortly.”

The letter had ten questions about the state’s response to COVID-19, including how testing kits were allocated to counties.

In regards to the patient at Monument Health who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and came into contact with 112 individuals while at work, Malsam-Rysdon said she’s confident the Rapid City hospital is handling the situation well.